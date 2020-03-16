MANILA, Philippines – Dakila, a collective of artists, students, creatives, and other individuals, are crowdsourcing data from freelancers as the effects of a month-long “community quarantine” began in Metro Manila, the Philippines’ center of commerce and business.

The Philippines is dealing with rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown in very short order how fragile the economic existence of the everyday person is. If you are an artist, cultural worker, freelance content creator, or creative gig worker, you have likely already seen work opportunities disappear, and are likely anticipating more,” reads the introduction to the Google Spreadsheet.

On Monday, March 16, the group posted on its Facebook page a Google Doc where freelancers – artists, cultural workers, freelance content creators, and the like – can put in the number of gigs they’ve lost since the lockdown was announced, how much potential income they’ve lost, and how much more money they’re expecting in the coming 3 months.

Explaining why they were crowdsourcing data, Dakila said: “We recognize that any fundraising efforts on our part — be it crowdfunding campaigns or getting support from organizations — require information to be more convincing (particularly to large institutions) and so that the response can be proportional.”

“We encourage all freelance artists affected by the community quarantine to fill out the attached form and share it with your networks. The data gathered shall be shared individuals and organizations that can provide relief,” the group added.

The freelance sectors covers a wide range of jobs, from events hosting, performing, events styling, hair and makeup, photographer, and the like.

On March 12, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that a community quarantine – or a lockdown, in his own words – would be imposed on Metro Manila as national government’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease cased by the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown has allowed movement to and from and within Metro Manila, although people are advised to minimize outside interactions. Events and gatherings have also been barred during the period, as cases of the novel coronavirus rise in the country. (READ: Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 140, with 12 deaths) — Rappler.com