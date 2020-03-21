

With the world on pause well through April, it is a complete guarantee that once the smoke finally clears, we will be walking into an unknown future.

If we are lucky, life will return to relatively normal by the end of the year. However, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), social distancing must continue for at least 18 months.

What will businesses be like in this “shut-in economy,” should they even survive? What about entire industries like travel and entertainment? What does that mean for our jobs and our livelihood?

These are the existential nightmares that await us after quarantine. We may concede to these challenges or face them head-on.

Here are ways we can remain proactive during our idle time so that we become better equipped to take on this brave new world.

Complete an online course

Schools were the first to be suspended by the virus, yet they quickly adapted by pivoting online. Now, more than ever, students and professionals realize the value in free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), especially in crucial fields like computer programming.

Curious about coding? Browse through hundreds of free Ivy League MOOCs through this curated master list, which connects to platforms like Coursera and Harvard-founded edX.

If you're into marketing, we also recommend tuning in to IMMAP’s upcoming free webinar on April 1 entitled, "The E-Conomy and Its New Customer." In all seriousness, the world will, more than ever, need capable and creative individuals to address the impending changes to our economy.

This session will be part of IMMAP's upcoming series of webinars, "Web Wednesdays." (READ: Free digital marketing series 'Web Wednesdays' returns April 1)

Pick up a foreign language

Few crises in recent history have so driven us to empathize with and learn from our neighboring countries. What better way to do so than to speak their language?

Duolingo is a free and dynamic language app optimized for learning conversational-level communication.

You can also try "Crash Learning (Korean) for Cause" with these online classes from March 25 to April 1. All proceeds will go to the UP Medical Foundation for personal protective equipment and mass production of the COVID-19 kits.

Balance with fitness

Self-improvement lies in the body as much as the mind. Staring at a screen all day can be detrimental to your physique and wellness, so make sure to take regular exercise breaks.

No gym? No problem. Nike Training Club is a free fitness app with dozens of home exercises on strength, mobility, endurance – and even yoga.

Read more "workout-from-home" stories:

Study science and culture

Who says you need a curriculum to educate yourself? In the wake of COVID-19, libraries and multimedia resources are becoming more accessible than ever. For 30 days, avail of free eBooks and audiobooks on Scribd.

If you want to learn more about how different youth leaders and scientists from around the world are tackling the pandemic and how their communities are coming together, you can catch "COVID-19 and Global Solidarity" on Saturday, March 21, 20:00-21:00 (Manila time), 21:00-22:00 (Seoul time) and 13:00-14:00 (CET).

As they say, studying the past (or in this case, the present) equips us for the future.

Lastly, if you're a cinephile, you can YouTube binge Filipino films and documentaries through NHCP, Cinema One, Regal, and TBA Studios.

Upgrade your cooking

Ever cooked this often just to survive? Are those food runs getting more and more dire? Now is prime time to adopt innovative and efficient recipes to maintain daily nutrition.

Luckily, for a free four-week trial, The New York Times has curated a list of simple self-quarantine recipes like ramen carbonara. For more variety, there’s always Tasty.

Build a sustainable lifestyle

Now that food rationing and essential-living are necessary to combatting pandemic, who says these should not be the norm? If anything, such habits not only equip us for future disasters, they improve mankind’s relationship with our temperamental environment.

Avoid the grocery line and learn to grow your own produce with free webinars from Urban Farm U.

So what will you come out of this crisis with? An Ivy League education, a solid six-pack, and advocacy for ecology?

And there you have it, unlimited access to the future now at your fingertips. Just make sure to sanitize them regularly. - Rappler.com

Rappler is a media partner of IMMAP's Web Wednesdays.

