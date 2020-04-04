MANILA, Philippines – What does it take to be a full-time gamer like Vince Cabrera aka Ramenstyle?

In 2018, Vince took the leap from casual gaming to a full-time partnership with Twitch. Now with over 6,000 followers, Ramenstyle streams shooter games in a way that harkens back to the living room-multiplayer summers of the '90s.

As more and more Filipinos are getting online, Vince believes we are only seeing the beginning of the streaming revolution.

For this episode of Hustle's Inside the Industry, we talk videogames with Vince Cabrera. – Rappler.com