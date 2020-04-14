



MANILA, Philippines – Is radio still radio without a station?

This month, we’re switching Inside the Industry up a bit. In light of the coronavrus pandemic, instead of delving into unique careers and the stories of professionals who made it in those industries, this month, we’re checking up on how different industries are adapting and evolving in the face of an uncertain future.

In this episode, we talk to the crew of Monster RX 93.1’s The Morning Rush, DJs Chico Garcia and Rica G.

How are they coping? What new mediums are they using to reach their fans and continue their show? (Is it better or worse?) And, most importantly, what happens to radio jocks when you take away their radio? – Rappler.com