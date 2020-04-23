MANILA, Philippines – Is dine-in a thing of the past?

Inside the Industry continues our exploration into how different industries are adapting to the current pandemic and evolving for the future. This time, we wanted to tackle the topic on many people's hearts, minds, and bellies: food.

In this episode, we interview Monica Tobias and Al Galang of Sweet Ecstasy, one of the many restaurants that reopened last week for delivery and pickup. Learn how the power couple shifted their 8-year-old business to fulfill the cravings of quarantined burger-lovers. – Rappler.com