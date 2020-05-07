MANILA, Philippines – Inside the Industry continues to explore how different industries are adapting to the current pandemic and evolving for the future. Delving further into the world of food and beverage, we decided to focus on coffee, this time around.

In this episode, we interview the couple behind La Union's famous and family-managed El Union Coffee. We talk to owners Kiddo and Amy Cosio on how they pivoted their beachfront business to deliver El Union's unique experience to Manila's coffee lovers. – Rappler.com