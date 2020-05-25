MANILA, Philippines – Over the past weeks, Inside the Industry has been examining how different industries are adapting to a post-pandemic future. So far, we've delved into the world of radio, coffee shops and restaurants, and fashion.

In this episode, we explore another public space that will be fundamentally altered by the COVID-19 pandemic – the gym. What would become of fitness when communality, from space to equipment, is now a primary safety concern?

With the gym industry's steady decline in the face of physical distancing, The Coaches' Lab, one of the first purely online gym coaching services to spring forth from the enhanced community quarantine, wishes to pave the way toward a new environment.

In this episode, coaches Dimple, Kim, and Yogi share their predictions for the future of Filipino fitness. – Rappler.com