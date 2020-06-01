MANILA, Philippines – As lockdown restrictions ease, Inside the Industry continues to explore how different industries are evolving for the future. After covering food, fashion, and fitness, we now go into education.

Founded in 2015, Edukasyon.ph is an online platform for students to find opportunities ranging from information about short and degree courses to scholarships. Now that online learning has risen in priority due to the COVID-19 pandemic, founder Henry Motte-Muñoz wants to ease the transition for all parties involved.

Whether you are a student or a teacher, you do not want to miss this episode of Inside the Industry. – Rappler.com