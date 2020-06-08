MANILA, Philippines – As business starts to pick up, Inside the Industry continues to explore how different industries are evolving for the future. After covering food, fashion, and fitness, we now go into film production.

Last May, the Inter-Guild Alliance, a collective composed of various guilds in the entertainment industry, published a set of protocols to guide the future of film and video production. From smaller crews to stricter work schedules, these comprehensive guidelines promise safer and more efficient film sets.

In this episode, we interview filmmakers and protocol signees, Patti Lapus and Mara Marasigan on how they formed the alliance and drafted these new guidelines. – Rappler.com