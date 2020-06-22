MANILA, Philippines – With physical distancing now the status quo, Inside the Industry concludes its "Future of" miniseries. To end on a lighter note, we explore the future of comedy with Comedy Manila.

Comics, colleagues, and close friends, Red Ollero and Mikey Andres have brightened up the local scene as members of Comedy Manila. When an otherwise promising 2020 took its downturn at the beginning of the pandemic, the comedy community had to find creative ways to bring laughter to the homes of quarantined citizens. So what does it take to sell out packed shows over Zoom?

For our latest episode of Inside the Industry, we ask the comics of Comedy Manila. – Rappler.com