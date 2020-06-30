MANILA, Philippines – Inside the Industry is back to its regular programming, highlighting notable professionals and their personal stories.

Founded in 2018, live streaming network Kumu has skyrocketed into one of the fastest-growing apps in the country. CEO and California-import Roland Ros dreams that this homegrown platform will one day impact the wider world. More urgently, he shares with us his vision of cultivating the Filipino tech scene, an otherwise underutilized sector with extreme potential.

In our latest episode of Inside the Industry, we talk tech with Kumu. – Rappler.com