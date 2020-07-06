MANILA, Philippines – You might know the name Herbert Hernandez from popular OPM bands Moonstar88 and 6cyclemind. But Herbert's name is just as prominent in the world of advertising, thanks to his background as a creative director and his agency, GIGIL.

A relatively new but award-winning "indie" agency, GIGIL sought to streamline Filipino freelancing by helping launch the initiative known as Indierectory in 2018. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online database has seen a surge in interest, growing in membership by the hundreds.

And now, Indierectory is sounding the horn with the launch of a music video "by freelancers for freelancers" with the song "Naantala" by Moonstar88 and Raymund Marasigan.

For our latest episode of Inside the Industry, we invite GIGIL's Herbert Hernandez and Jeano Cruz to talk about Indierectory.

