The show must go on. College crew-turned-global brand UPeepz recently advanced to the World of Dance semifinals on NBC, bringing them one step closer to nabbing another championship for the Philippines.

Last season, it was the UPeepz' trainees, the VPeepz, that won the show's Junior Team Division championship. This year, TV network NBC finally decided to invite the "OGs" to compete on the show. And thanks to prerecorded shoots, these University of the Philippines' alumni were able to chase their 2020 dream just right before pandemic hit.

For our latest episode of Inside the Industry, we talk dance and entertainment with UPeepz's very own Chips Beltran and Phim Villanueva.

Make sure to catch World of Dance on Wednesday morning, July 22, to see how these Filipinos fare.

