Listen to Rappler’s new podcast, ‘Teach Me, Senpai!’

Available every Sunday starting August 13, this podcast is for the daydreamers who like imagining new beginnings but don’t quite know where to start

MANILA, Philippines – What is success?

We’re taught that success comes in the form of a high-paying job, a beautiful house, a cool car, lavish vacations, and lattes all day and every day. It’s also often tied up to the idea of climbing a corporate ladder or heading your own highly-profitable business.

But the reality is people have their own definitions of success, right?

In this podcast, we explore the extraordinary, unconventional, and downright unique professions that shatter the nine-to-five glass ceiling.

In each episode, we introduce you to individuals who’ve ditched the corporate world, carving out careers that align with their passions, and, in turn, redefined success. If you’re seeking inspiration, craving something different, or just curious about what’s out there, then this is the podcast for you.

Listen to Teach Me, Senpai on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts hosted by BrandRap producer Julian Cirineo every Sunday. Episode 1 goes live on August 13, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com