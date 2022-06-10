Cebu Pacific holds P12 seat sale for Independence Day

SEAT SALE. Cebu Pacific offers seats for low rates as part of its Independence Day sale.

Travel period is for early 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, travelers! Cebu Pacific is holding an independence day seat sale from June 10 to June 12, offering seats for as low as P12 base fare.

The sale covers flights within the travel period od February 1 to May 31, and includes popular local destinations such as Cebu, Bohol, Siargao, Boracay, and Davao.

Other local destinations include General Santos, Ozamiz, Surigao, Zamboanga, and Calbayog.

The sale also offers low rates to international destinations such as Seoul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Japan.

Seats can be booked via Cebu Pacific’s website. – Rappler.com