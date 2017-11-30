The shine with the light of 200 Swarovski crystals!

Published 12:30 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's been 20 years since Starbucks first set up shop in the Philippines, and the coffee brand is celebrating it in a grand way by releasing limited edition drinkware that will make your cupboard sparkle and shine.

The brand pays tribute to its first Philippine store on 6750 Ayala with a 12 oz black ceramic mug set with the Starbucks siren in gold (P1,295). The mug comes in a special gift box – perfect for putting under the Christmas tree.

The collection also has an exquisite set of 12 oz tumblers, which are the true centerpiece of the 20th anniversary collection. There are double-wall ceramic mugs available in white or silver (P4,295), and a precious mug done in full white gold (P6,295).

Each tumbler is printed with a Philippine textile pattern that pays tribute to local culture and woven art. The patterns are given that extra sparkle with 200 Swarovski crystals in white, and green – emerald is, after all, the traditional 20th anniversary gem.

The set is limited edition, so only 1,500 pieces of the ceramic tumblers and only 500 pieces of the white gold tumblers will be produced. They each come with a special-edition numbered certificate, and a special box stamped with the Starbucks wordmark.

The Swarovski set will be released on December 1, while the 6750 mug will be released on December 4, Starbucks' 20th anniversary. All the items will be exclusively available at the Starbucks store in 6750 Ayala. – Rappler.com