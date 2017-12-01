A 40-foot tall Christmas tree illuminated with colorful holiday scenes, arches of light, and more

Published 8:00 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Snow falling on a winter wonderland. Santa riding on a sleigh pulled by reindeers. The Little Drummer Boy. Toy soldiers in blazing red.

These are just some of the animated storybook-like holiday scenes playing against the 40-foot tall Christmas tree at the Spectrum Linear Park in Filinvest, Alabang. Every weekend at 6 pm, the park grounds come alive with the giant tree displaying a montage timed to Christmas songs, and lights changing color. The arching Christmas lights frame a pathway to the giant Christmas tree.

Dubbed the “Sparkle of Christmas at Filinvest City,” the show runs every 30 minutes until 9 pm. The Christmas scenes are projected into the giant tree via three-dimensional mapping, and are played along with music. This is the first time 3D mapping was done on a Christmas tree at a light show. Meanwhile, the arching lights change color throughout the evening, independent of the Christmas tree’s animated show.

Watch an excerpt below of the Christmas tree’s animated montage.

While the changing colors of the arches are not timed to the Christmas songs, they still look in sync:

Parallel to the arches is a night market selling food, clothes, and novelty items. The night market is open from 6 pm to 12 mn from Friday to Sunday.

There are also musical performances every Saturday at 7 pm. Singer Christian Bautista performed during the light and sound show’s opening. On Sundays, there are fireworks at 9 pm.

The show will be running until December 31, from 6 to 9 pm, every 30 minutes. Admission is free.

Dolly Macam, Filinvest City’s senior project development manager, encourages everyone to come to enjoy the weekend festivities. The spacious Spectrum Linear Park, which is around a kilometer in length, can also accommodate many, especially families. Macam also added that there are security personnel around the area to help ensure visitors’ safety. This is the first time for Filinvest to hold a Christmas light and sound show at this location, and she attested to its convenience and accessibility.

See more photos and videos of the light and sound show here.

How to get there

By private vehicle: Take the Filinvest exit from SLEX and drive along Commerce Avenue. The entrance to the park with the Filinvest City logo is along Commerce Avenue, across a row of restaurants Jollibee, Project Pie, and IHOP. Acacia Hotel is also along the same row of the restaurants.

By commute: From Edsa, ride an Alabang-bound bus. Get off at South Station or Alabang market and ride any jeep or bus passing by Zapote or Southmall. Get off at Caltex at the intersection of Alabang-Zapote Road and Filinvest Road. Cross to the other side of Filinvest Road, walk to the corner of Acacia Hotel, and turn left at Commerce Avenue. Walking will take around 10 minutes or less. – Rappler.com

Claire Madarang is a writer, researcher, and documenter whose work and wanderlust takes her to adventures like backpacking for seven weeks and exploring remote islands and bustling cities alike. Follow her adventures, travel tips, and epiphanies on her blog Traveling Light and on her Instagram.