Published 8:00 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – December’s here, and that only means that it’s the season to wine, dine, and enjoy the company of friends and family. And while a Christmas feast at home may be the default party plan, hotels and restaurants all over the metro have holiday offerings, for prep-free festivities that feel every bit as special.

Romulo Cafe

For most Pinoys, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a hearty lechon or relleno – both of which are part of Romulo Cafe’s Christmas spread. Both Lola Virginia’s chicken relleno (P1,300), made according to an heirloom Romulo family recipe, and juicy lechon roll (P2,800 for 3 kg) are available to order it in advance to bring to your Noche Buena feast at home. You may also reserve a table for an intimate holiday dinner with family or friends.

Restaurant Verbena

Discovery Suites Tagaytay’s in-house restaurant is serving up a Christmas Eve dinner, as well as a lunch buffet on Christmas day at P1,250/person – a holiday feast that goes well with the cool, crisp Christmas air that you can feel in full in Tagaytay.



300 Calamba Road, San Jose, Tagaytay City

(046) 413 4567

Facebook.com/DiscoveryCountrySuites

Discovery Suites Ortigas

Meanwhile Discovery Suites Ortigas’ Prime 22 is offering a Christmas Eve dinner roast and holiday turkey meal on December 24, at P2,000/person. And on New Year, they’ll be hosting a Sky High Countdown on their 41st floor, where guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the Ortigas business district – and all the metro’s fireworks shows – as they ring in 2018. The countdown will run from 10 pm to midnight, and includes unlimited wine, cocktails, and canapes for P950/person.

Those who want to live the suite life over the holidays can ride on the hotel’s holiday offer, with their Junior Serendipity suite at P4,500/night, and the one bedroom Serendipity Suite at P5,000/night, from December 1 to January 15.

Discovery Suites Manila

25 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig

(632) 719 8888

Facebook.com/DiscoverySuitesOrtigas





Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino

The Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner buffet on December 24 (P950/person), and a New Year’s Eve dinner and countdown on December 31 (P1,200/person), for those who want to savor the holidays hotel style, right in the heart of Manila.

United Nations Avenue, Ermita, Manila

(632) 526 1212

Facebook.com/WaterfrontMNL

The Peninsula Manila

The holiday season gets especially glamorous at The Peninsula Manila, which is known for its Christmas and New Year traditions. Among the hotel’s holiday offerings, Escolta restaurant is hosting a Christmas Day roast on December 25 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. It’s P3,450/person with champagne, P2,800 without champagne, and P1,400 for kids aged 12 below.

The hotel also has a Days of Christmas room package from November 15 to January 10 (not including December 29 to 31). The package, which wll set guests back by P12,400, includes an overnight stay at a deluxe room, as well as various Christmas-themed offers: a Santa hotel hamper, a 20 percent discount on F&B, a Christmas-themed welcome amenity, and a Christmas gift.

The festivities continue through to the New Year as the hotel hosts its annual New Year gala ball on December 31. This year’s theme is Havana Nights, and costs P9,850/person including a champagne cocktail, and P6,650/person for kids aged 12 below.

Those who want to indulge a bit more on New Year can try the Revelry Room package at P26,500. This includes a stay at a superior room, two tickets to the Havana Nights gala ball, dinner for two, and buffet breakfast for two adults and two children in Escolta. The package is available from December 29 to 31.

Also happening on New Year’s eve is Madame Ning’s NYE party at Salon de Ning. It will run from 10 pm to 4 am, and costs P2,500/person net, including an open bar.

Ayala cor Makati avenue, Makati, Philippines

(632) 810 3465

Facebook.com/ThePeninusulaManila

Makati Shangri-la

Makati-Shangri-la’s holiday offer is a “gingerbread-inspired staycation” that was created for families with young kids. The package – which goes for P8,800/night for the deluxe room and P13,800/night for the deluxe suite – includes an early check in and late check out, breakfast buffet at Circles for 2 adults and 2 kids below 12, in-hotel dining credits, a kids’ mini bar, a tipi tent set-up in the room, and arts and crafts sessions. The package is available from December 15 to January 7, except on December 23 to 24, and December 30 to 31.

Ayala cor Makati avenue, Makati, Philippines

(632) 813 8888

Facebook.com/MakatiShangrila





Diamond Hotel

The New Year fireworks on Manila Bay are certainly a sight to behold and the Diamond Hotel is one of the best seats to the spectacle. The hotel is hosting New Year’s Eve countdown parties at their in-house Corniche restaurant (P10,820 for 4 people, including a dinner buffet, a glass of Cava, and party favors), and at Bar27 (P7,700 for 4 people, including tapas and drinks).

If you want to go all out, you can check-in and avail of their room packages, which cost P7,500/night or P12,500/night, and include access to the countdown, breakfast buffet for two, and for the latter, a New Year’s eve dinner buffet. The hotel is also currently running a package at P5,800/night including buffet breakfast, from December 1 to 29 and January 2 to 15, 2018.

Roxas Boulevard cor J Quinto st, Manila, Philippines

(632) 528 3000

Facebook.com/diamondhotelph





