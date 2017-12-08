Makeup and skincare giftables

Published 6:39 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Shopping for someone who loves makeup can be a challenge because chances are your beauty lover knows their stuff – and short of giving them the entire Fenty Beauty catalogue, or MAC's crystallized holiday collection, how else might one impress the makeup maven in their life? We have a few ideas.

A portable ring light for your friend's mobile phone will let them chronicle all their flawless looks with perfect selfies they can take anytime, anywhere.

This face mask from Human Heart Nature can help detox the skin – because we all know that when it comes to makeup, nothing beats a clear canvas.

This lip box from BDJ Box includes a set of 4 lip tints, 3 lipsticks, and 3 lip crayons, perfect for those who love lips that pop.

Speaking of lipsticks, this moisturizing lippie from Happy Skin is a great addition to anyone's lipstick collection. It comes in a good range of shades, from browns and nudes to light peaches and bright pinks.

For beauty beginners, or those who are always on the go, this Smashbox palette has it all, from contouring the face to adding just the right amount of shade to the eyes. It also comes with a professional-quality makeup brush.

Turn your friend's skincare routine into a spa experience with these Psyche Candles organic soy candles that come in a range of delicious scents like Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon Rolls, Fresh Bamboo, and Green Tea.

Of course, you can't go wrong with giving your makeup addict friend a holdall that looks just as good as they do, like this one from Izzo Shop.

– Rappler.com