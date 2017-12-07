Disneyland HK has a special Christmas geared towards Pinoys
MANILA, Philippines – It’s common knowledge: Filipinos love Christmas big time. It unofficially starts on September 1 and goes all the way to the middle of January. That’s a lot of merrymaking. It therefore comes as no surprise that HK Disneyland, the nearest Disney Park to the country has recently unveiled its Christmas plans that come with a special promo specifically geared towards Pinoys.
Ongoing until January 2, 2018, it aims to provide the “most authentic Christmas celebration ever.” HK Disneyland promises a magical season for all its holiday guests. Already a vision in itself, the park will be transformed into one giant winter wonderland complete with all the necessary trimmings.
Carolers serenading you and your loved ones as you walk along Main Street USA, Santa Goofy helping you out with that special note for a loved one at the Christmas post office, a giant Christmas tree welcoming you into what it bills as a “fairy tale white Christmas.” These are just some of the holiday magic that awaits you this season of joy.
3,2,1 snap! Now that's a selfie-worthy Christmas tree!There will also be plenty of spots for awesome pictures all throughout the Hong Kong Disneyland! From the gigantic Christmas tree to delicate decors don't miss a thing! Hurry over to the park for an early Christmas celebration!
At #MainStreetUSA you'll see boutiques lined with shimmering lights, covered in Christmas pinecone wreaths and colorful ornaments…what a sight! Stroll through Main Street with your beloved under a light flurry and be sure to take picutres. Love is in the air this Christmas!
“We will be celebrating a lot of snow elements as part of our celebration this year,” says Randy Wojcik, HK Disneyland’s Creative Director for Entertainment and Costuming.
And he’s not kidding. One of their holiday attractions is the fascinating “A Magical Twilight Snowfall” which happens just as day turns into night. As Wojcik explains it, “This is where Mickey and Minnie and several of their friends, all join together for the wish.” And what it their most fervent wish? For snow to fall so everyone present can experience this wintertime enchantment. And fall it does, transforming the streets into a snowy wonderland.
Olaf, that wonderful snowman who dreams about summer is making his Christmas debut this year. A personal favorite, this sweet, flexible snowman shall be featured at the Fantasy Land with his very own backdrop. Just imagining him being there in 3D makes me smile.
This year, experience a warm and authentic Christmas at Hong Kong Disneyland! Join A Disney Christmas with family and friends for countless magical experiences, deliciously festive delicacies, and a ton of Christmas gifts to choose from!
A flurry of snow signifies the arrival of Christmas at Disneyland! Mickey and Minnie are inviting you to celebrate the most heartwarming Christmas yet! See you at the park!
In keeping with the holiday cheer, all Disney characters will be stepping out in their specially designed Christmas apparel. Not to be outdone, the Christmas menu from parks to hotels also features over 70 holiday themed food and drinks. Noche Buena is officially Disneyfied.
Now on its 12th year, HK Disneyland has become a favorite destination for Filipinos. On any given day, you will hear the familiar strains of Tagalog or Ilocano as families and their small ones go about excitedly exploring the many rides and attractions of the park.
Knowing this affinity and our devotion to Christmas, HK Disneyland is offering a great hotel promo just for us Filipinos. From now until the end of the year, all hotel reservations entitle you up to 40 percent savings. Furthermore, Filipino guests can avail of the discounted “2 Day Fun” ticket. For an additional HK$60 on top of your regular ticket, you can spend an extra day in which to enjoy the Christmas magic only Disneyland can offer.
As Wojcik says, “Christmas is tied to family and friends and loved ones.” With this generous offer, you can bring the whole clan with you and have an exciting Christmas in the happiest place on earth.
Now, if we can only get Santa Goofy to sing “Christmas in our Hearts” then that would truly be a Pinoy Christmas for the books. – Rappler.com