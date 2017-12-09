LOOK: Upside down Christmas trees are trending this 2017
MANILA, Philippines – If you're sick of seeing the usual Christmas trees this holiday season, here's an idea for spicing things up a bit – a festive tree that hangs from the ceiling, with its tip pointing towards the ground.
Photos of upside down trees are all over Instagram and Pinterest, some with roots or wrapped gifts even stuck to the trees' base to add to the effect.
They might be a little wacky – and trigger memories of episodes from Stranger Things – but these trees are just as beautiful as their right-side-up counterparts.
Take a look at a few below and get some inspiration for the season.
Day 1. Tree! Our pride and joy It’s not to everyone’s taste and in the past I’ve actually had messages from people who have become incredibly irate over the fact our tree is a massive upside down one.. but I love it and it makes me (and my mom) very happy! #uglybugdecdaily #christmastree #upsidedowntree
