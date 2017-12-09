Nope, we aren't in an alternate dimension on 'Stranger Things'

Published 8:30 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If you're sick of seeing the usual Christmas trees this holiday season, here's an idea for spicing things up a bit – a festive tree that hangs from the ceiling, with its tip pointing towards the ground.

Photos of upside down trees are all over Instagram and Pinterest, some with roots or wrapped gifts even stuck to the trees' base to add to the effect.

They might be a little wacky – and trigger memories of episodes from Stranger Things – but these trees are just as beautiful as their right-side-up counterparts.

Take a look at a few below and get some inspiration for the season.

A post shared by David (@alexander_portillo__) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:40am PST









The tree from upside down world #christmastree #upsidedown #upsidedowntree A post shared by Miljenko Rebernisak (@miljenkor) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:50pm PST









Love Christmas decor #christmasdecor #upsidedowntree #reindeer #pnw #leavenworth #washington #winter A post shared by @ctait.9712 on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:21pm PST



Would you try an upside down Christmas tree this December 2017? Sound off on what you think about this trend in the comments below! – Rappler.com