Whether it's your friends who've embraced the #titalife or your actual aunt, these gifts are sure to please her like a Mary Grace cheese roll.

Published 12:00 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Every tita (or tita wannabe) has discriminating taste, no doubt honed from afternoons spent trawling the weekend markets and shopping with her amigas. And while she will for sure appreciate any gift from her beloved pamangkin, here are 7 items we think will definitely impress.

This handmade personalized trinket holder from Mabby Makes is a simple and elegant gift – perfect for organizing your everyday jewelry.

Handmade, hand-crafted everything is the key to most titas' hearts, so this handmade soap by The Daily Soak is something she would definitely appreciate.

What tita can say no to a fresh new scent, like this earthy olive and musk cologne by Poco Scents?





Enable your aunt's tita hobbies by getting her a brand new Manduka yoga mat from Certified Calm. Bonus points if you get it in Pantone's 2018 color of the year!

This balm from EchoStore is almost as good as treating your aunt to a day at the spa. She can even bring the can around with her to help her relax and destress in any situation, whether it's a long road trip, or an intense chismis session.



These sandals by La Playa Filipina are comfy enough to take you through the day – from going to church in the morning till shopping in the afternoon – in relative ease and style.

For something really unique, get her a customized watercolor portrait of her beloved furbaby from craftbunnychii on Etsy. With this frameable gift, you'll be her favorite pamangkin for sure.