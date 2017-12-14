Fair warning: you may want to keep all of these things to yourself

Published 12:28 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Holiday shopping can be quite a chore, but it doesn’t have to be if you know where to go. Enter, Mumuso, a Korean-inspired concept store from China that’s making waves in the Philippines with its K-beauty items, pastel-colored wares that are as cute as they come, and nifty accessories that will make you wonder how you got through life without them.

Best of all, almost all of Mumuso’s offerings come with a P199, P149, or P99 price tag – so you can definitely stay within budget while checking off all the names on your Christmas list. We went to the Mumuso store in Vista Mall, Taguig and left with a whole lot of goodies that's great for anyone and everyone – including you!

For the friend whose new year's resolution is to go zero-waste or to cut down on eating out, this printed utensil set will surely be well-received. It even comes with a case! (P149)

A cute printed sling bag makes for a nice stocking stuffer for females of all ages – from little girls, to grown women who rock that quirky, manic pixie dream girl aesthetic. (P199)

Anyone can use a pocket brush, especially when it's as colorful as this. (P99)

These whale wall hooks will make you smile and keep your stuff off the floor at the same time. (P49)

Artsy types will appreciate these facial tissues that look just like Pantone color swatches. (P139)

Give the gift of good skin – and a fun beauty routine – with these adorable panda sheet masks. (P199)

Mugs are the ultimate generic Christmas gift, but they become extra-special with Totoro in the mix. (P149)

It's the grownup version of a sippy cup. Keep in the office so that you keep healthy and hydrated.(P199)

Help a friend up their skincare game by giving them a sweet towel headband that will keep hair off their face in the cutest way possible. (P99)

Your perpetually sleepy colleague or friend who's always travelling, will get a lot of use for this neck pillow that's as comfortable as it is delightful. (P199)

You can't go wrong with giving pouches as presents, especially if they're printed with darling snow and woodland creatures, like these. (P149)

Notebooks are another common Christmas present, but the funny print on these make them stand out from the rest. Perfect for the friend who wants to finally take on bullet journaling in 2018. (P99)

Another one for the frequent fliers: this travel set that falls within airline limits, so your friend will always be carry-on ready. (P189)

Fussy sleepers will love unwrapping this present, which adds a funny, Minion-y touch to bedtime. (P99)

Bring a little bit of winter to your friend's Christmas with a cooling pillow that will get them all set up for summer. (P199)

While you're at it, get them a cooling mat as well. (P149)

These socks are way too cute to end up in anyone's regifting pile. (P99 for a set of two)

This isn't just any hand sanitizer – it comes in a bottle printed with a happy little dinosaur, guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face. (P149)

This pillow is as fluffy as a cloud, and will hopefully give the recipient sweet dreams. (P199)

Why get an ordinary hair towel, when you can get one with cat ears? (P149)

Check out these items and more at Mumuso Vista Mall Taguig and other branches all over Metro Manila. – Rappler.com