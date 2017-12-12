Sick of ‘Christmas in Our Hearts' and 'Last Christmas’? Listen to this alternative playlist to get that Christmas feeling back.

Published 6:04 PM, December 12, 2017

Many people love the Christmas classics and all the warm and fuzzy feelings they bring.

Somewhere in all the hectic festivities, however, may be someone like you: the you that might find yourself needing a palate cleanser. Or the you who's not inclined to join in the seasonal drama.

Whatever the reason, if “Last Christmas” isn’t doing it for you, here are some alternatives to check out this holiday season.

1. "The Twelve Days of Christmas" – Bob and Dough McKenzie.

A cultural variation on the old classic. Just so you know, a toque is a Canadian beanie.







2. "Christmas in Hollis" – RUN DMC.

Arguably the greatest rap Christmas song of all time.







3. "I Won’t Be Home For Christmas" – Blink 182.

If you’re secretly dreading your family reunion. Go one further and look up the fun sing-along “Happy Holidays You Bastard”.

4. "All I Want Is You" – My Chemical Romance. A version of the most popular new Christmas song of the last twenty years. For your sullen emo nephew who hates Mariah.

5. "My First Christmas (As A Woman)" – The Vandals

Because they weren’t too fond of the holidays the Vandals recorded a whole Christmas album full of explicit songs. Which ironically sold out after No Doubt covered the title-track OI TO THE WORLD for a serious Christmas compilation.





6. "Christmas Song" – The Dave Matthews Band

A pretty holiday ditty about the birth of Christ in the way only Dave Matthews can make it. Oh, and with the crucifixion thrown in for good measure.









7. "I Wish Christmas Day Would Last All Year" – Vanessa Amorosi

Just because you want it to be over doesn’t mean everybody else does.







8. "Duster" – Potluck

Points for putting ‘gin pomelo’ in a song.







9. "What Can You Get A Wookie For Christmas (When He Already Has A Comb)" – The Droids

Remember that Star Wars Holiday Special where Boba Fett was initially introduced? This is not from that. It’s from a stand-alone album called The Star Wars Christmas album.







10. "Christmas Card from A Hooker In Minneapolis" – Tom Waits

From Wait’s 1978 album Blue Valentine. A damn good song we would recommend any time of year.

11. "White Christmas" – Ringo Starr

Yes it’s that Irving Berlin standard, but have you heard Ringo’s cheeky reggae version?

12. "All That I Want" – The Weepies

A love song that just happens to be set at Christmastime, because this list needs a happy ending.

- Rappler.com