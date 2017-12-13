These are the perfect presents for any man – from the dude you're secretly crushing on to your favorite lolo

Published 1:28 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's never easy getting your guy friends a gift, go the extra mile and give him a gift that's as cool as he is.

This geometric wall art from Habil Crafts will keep your guy's pad clean and green.

Another gift to keep his walls trendy: an interesting bicycle poster from Barn Finds.

Make sure your grandpa remembers what he means to you everytime he drinks his morning coffee with this custom mug from Mug Shop Manila.

Of course, what's a mug if you can't fill it with a good cup of coffee, like this pack from Shophouse Coffee?

With this recycled tequila bottle lamp by Cristal Glass Project, his bedroom will always be lit AF.

Have a friend who always has the best stories to tell. Make sure he writes them all down by giving him a beautiful handbound journal, like this one from Alunsina Handbound Books.

Your favorite techie will never lose his phone, with this cellphone docking station that also has a space for keys.

– Rappler.com