Show your boss some much-needed appreciation with these gifts

Published 4:47 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – You may not get many opportunities to show your boss some appreciation, but it's Christmas, so now's your chance. Thank your boss for a great year at work with these simple but unique presents.

Earn serious brownie points with these liquour-filled creations from Brownie Bar.

This terrarium from The Greenhouse Project will make a great addition to their office – and the green may help keep them calm when work gets particularly trying.

A personalized hanger from Thoughtful Supply Co is a gift that's both useful and special.

This microwavable herbal pillow from Kimochi Aroma will help them destress, and add a nice pop of color to their office.

You can't go wrong with these personalized leather cord organizers by ROSE Leather Crafts.

These vases made of fine bone china by CSM Philippines will definitely make your boss feel special.

This mini spa kit by Domesticity includes a bottle of lavender massage oil and lemongrass tea that they can keep in their office drawer, so they can stay relaxed and be at the top of their game at any time of the day.

– Rappler.com