We're feeling festive just looking at these lights and trees!

Published 2:48 PM, December 13, 2017

Many people get creative when it comes to celebrating Christmas, using various decorations and themes to create a visual feast. Among the most extravagant and Instagram-worthy decorations can be found at hotels, which go through a lot to create a warm and inviting Christmas atmosphere for their guests.

If you have time to spare, take your family and friends for a look around Manila's hotels and enjoy the holiday feels that they have to offer.

A Filipino Christmas

The Manila Hotel highlights local culture with their theme this year, “Ang Ating Tanging Yaman” (Our Treasured Heritage). Through its décor, the iconic hotel shows the value of Filipino heritage and tradition for both tourists and locals to appreciate. As one enters the hotel, a bahay na bato (stone house) reminiscent of homes built during colonial times, stands in the foyer. Decked out with colorful stars, the majestic Christmas tree showcases Filipino creativity through locally made capiz parols.

Luxe Christmas

After 41 years of celebrating Christmas, The Peninsula Manila has perfected the art of luxury decoration. Like a scene in a Christmas postcard, the hotel's atmosphere is like a fantasy brought to life, from its 45-foot-tall Christmas tree and gold snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, to the giant gingerbread house where people stop to have their pictures taken. Everything is simply wonderful.

Contemporary Christmas

Conrad Manila’s contemporary tree art installation is unique. Entitled “Celeste Yule,” the 12-foot-tall piece is designed by renowned Filipino sculptor, Impy Pilapil. The hotel’s holiday décor has a more modern and vibrant feel, with the minimalist metallic Christmas trees on the tables and the glowing silver and white Christmas trees displayed. As part of its charity initiative, the hotel also launched the “Carey Cares” program during their tree lighting ceremony, wherein proceeds from sales of their iconic Carey the Carabao mascot dressed with a Santa hat are given to charity.

Traditional Christmas

While some opt for new gimmicks, Marriott Manila uses well-loved holiday red, green, and gold to spruce up the hotel’s interiors. Interestingly, their gigantic Christmas tree is decorated with different types of clocks. Have a photo taken at the life-size gingerbread train filled with Christmas goodies. Proceeds from some of the sales of the Christmas items will go to the Philippine School for the Deaf.





Global Christmas

Sofitel Manila recreates a Christmas Village reminiscent of the ones in Europe, complete with a row of nicely decorated Christmas houses. Each house displays toys and sweets for kids and kids at heart. The Christmas tree is one of the biggest in Manila, standing from Spiral at the bottom floor and reaching the ceiling of the upper lobby. More than the décor, the hotel offers a sumptuous feast at all its dining outlets this season.

– Rappler.com