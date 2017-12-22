What to give your no. 1 woman

Published 9:10 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If there's anyone that deserves an amazing gift this Christmas, it's your mom. You may not be able to give her that private island or luxury vacation that she deserves, but here are a few gifts we're sure she'll appreciate.

For the mom who's always perfectly chic, this clutch by Good Luck Humans will be a welcome addition to her wardrobe.

Help your mom keep her cool at any time of the day with this fan by Obranico Arts and Craft that is worthy of her inner donya.

A fitting gift for your ilaw ng tahanan (light of the home), these lamps by Himalayan Salt Lamps are as beautiful as they are therapeutic.

You can get your mom regular flowers all year round, but she'll never have to throw out this preserved rose by Knots.

This pocket iPhone printer from Lazada is perfect for crafty moms who love scrapbooking and keeping memories.

This door stopper by Touch of Craft doubles as floor decor, and is the perfect gift for the person whose door is always open for you.

– Rappler.com