For the artsy person on your gift list

Published 10:55 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If you have a friend on your gift list who can paint or letter their way through anything, Christmas is the best time to upgrade their art supply closet. Here are some gifts that will be appreciated for sure:

These artist journals by Cogon Papers are not your usual sketchbooks. With covers made of wild cogon grass and papers made of all-natural materials, these would make the perfect gift for the eco-friendly artist.

Help them create their next masterpiece by getting them a sturdy easel, like this one from Martol.

These Zig Calligraphy pens from Hey Kessy are great for anyone who loves lettering, or for those who want to take their bullet journaling seriously in 2018.

These Kuretake brush pens from Craft Carrot are another gift calligraphers will appreciate.

Let your friend own their talent with pride, with this patch by Pointy Little Things that they can sew on their jackets or bags.

This printed pencil keeper by Fab Manila will help them keep all their art supplies organized.

If your friend is into digital art, this Wacom Bamboo Splash graphic tablet from Lazada is just the tool they need.

– Rappler.com