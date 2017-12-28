Getting ready for New Year's Eve? Read these tips to ring in the New Year with luck on your side

Published 3:07 PM, December 28, 2017

Happy New Year! Give yourself the gift of good luck by following these tips to ensure a healthy, wealthy, and winning 2018

1. Before the New Year make sure to clean your house.

2. Have fresh colorful flowers and festive decors especially in the Southeast Wealth area of the home.

3. Avoid having predominantly red decor, your Christmas tree and blinking Christmas lights in the South and in the Northwest.

4. For New Year’s Eve, make sure that your rice bin is full.

5. For your dining table, it is best to have 12 kinds of fruits, keeping in mind to avoid the sour fruits.

6. Together with your fruits have some ensaymada or bibingka, suman or latik, peanuts with shell, sweet candies, chocolates and a Wealth Bowl.

7. Best to wear festive colors – like red, orange, yellow– to imbibe the happy spirit of the season.



Sending out warm wishes for the holidays and the incoming New Year! May this

coming year bring one and all more success, prosperity, good health and happiness.

May your year 2018 be filled with love, warmth, kindness and laughter. – Rappler.com