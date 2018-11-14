Check out these photo op-worthy Christmas attractions around the city, including the Disney-themed Ayala Festival of Lights

Published 10:00 AM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — There's no better way to usher in the holiday spirit than with the best and brightest Christmas lights and holiday attractions.

Luckily, every Christmas, Metro Manila sprawls with picturesque decor and shows perfect for both barkadas and families alike. Whether it's for selfies, groufies, or just to bask in the whimsical beauty of it all, the Metro's busiest cities and malls are here to offer picture-perfect holiday fun.

Check out our list of must-see Christmas sights and sounds to visit this yuletide season:

Ayala Festival of Lights: Reimagine The Magic

The annual Filipino festive favorite is back! On its 10th year, the highly-anticipated Ayala Festival of Lights tradition surprises loyal watchers with an adorable twist: a Disney theme.

Ayala Land has partnered with Walt Disney Philippines to "reimagine the magic" this year with an exhilirating lights and sounds show of favorite Disney melodies, entertaining for all ages.

Beautiful, bright, and perfectly-timed colorful lights accompany the most iconic Disney tunes. A Disney Princess medley is part of the show, featuring songs like "Part Of Your World," "A Whole New World," "I See The Light," as well as a magical medley of all Frozen hits.

Mickey Mouse classics like "When You Wish Upon A Star" and"Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" also play, as well as traditional Filipino Christmas carols like "Pasko Na Nanaman" and "Kumukutikutitap."

Both for kids and the kids at heart, this year's lights-and-sounds spectacle at Ayala Triangle Gardens is as captivating as it is warming for the heart.



The Festival of Lights runs daily every 30 minutes from 6:00PM to 10:00PM. The schedules are as follows:

Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati – November 9, 2018 to January 8, 2019

Bonifacio Global City – November 15, 2018 to January 6, 2019

Nuvali – November 24, 2018 to January 13, 2019

Vertis North – November 29, 2018 to January 15, 2019

Ayala Center Cebu – November 10, 2018 to January 20, 2019

Centrio, Cagayan de Oro – November 9, 2018 to January 13, 2019

Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel at Tiendesitas

Ever wondered what walking through a 1.4 kilometer tunnel, lit up by Christmas lights the whole distance, would look and feel like?

The Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel at Tiendesitas offers exactly this experience, providing an immersive spectacle of sparkling lights and lively music.

This attraction is made of 2,368 pixels of light, with each pixel composed of 3 bulbs in red, blue, green. The lights are also programmed to dance along to beats of famous festive tunes. Guests can also enjoy a mesmerizing display of fireworks along the Ortigas skyline every Saturday, too.

Art De Noel at Sofitel

With the silver and blue 45-foot Christmas tree shining brightly at the lobby and the grand staircase dressed up in beautiful ornaments, it would be diffficult not to feel the Christmas spirit at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The annual dressing up of the hotel, plus the addition of a 25-foot snowman named Pierre, signifies the beginning of Sofitel's yuletide season for hotel guests.

Christmas Candy Cake at Greenhills

Known for its yearly extravagant Christmas decors, Greenhills surprises mall goers yet again with a Christmas Candy Cake of epic proportions, right in the middle of V-Mall.

The 30-foot pastel-colored attraction is adorned with lights, candy land decor, and surprisingly, smells just like candy and freshly-baked pastries!

Sweet Illusions at Estancia

An interactive holiday exhibit both Instagram-worthy and fun, Sweet Illusions at Estancia showcases four secret rooms placed around Capitol Commons, each bearing a holiday surprise for the IG-obsessed and curious.

There’s a Special Dark Light Room, a graffiti-inspired space with neon lights and a cute candyland design, a psychedelic Sweet Rush Laser Room filled with bright lights and patterns, and a mysterious Tutti Fruit Prism Room by the park.

Every installation is open during mall hours and will run until January 6, 2019.

Which attraction are you going to visit first? —Rappler.com