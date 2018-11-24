After 16 years, the display is back in the Araneta Center

Published 2:38 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — If you were a kid from the '60s and decades after, and would go to the Christmas on Display at the C.O.D Department store in Araneta Center, then you're in for a treat.

Sixteen years after its last show, Christmas on Display is back at the Time Square Food Park.

Childhood memories for those who remember this. Welcome back Christmas on Display! #CODAranetaCenter pic.twitter.com/WZdVwuziqk — alexa villano (@alexavillano) November 23, 2018

The display, which started began in 1966 opened on Friday, November 23 with Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza, Baeby Baste, and the Binibining Pilipinas queens led by Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray gracing the event.

Rey Rosario, the man in charge of the animated display said that he was happy to see the Christmas on Display back in its original home. He and Judy Araneta-Roxas, vice chair of the Araneta Group, were also present to open the display.

This year's Christmas on Display features the theme of homecoming, narrating the return of Filipino families and how the Araneta Center has grown through the years. The display features replicas of the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmer's Market.

The Christmas on Display will have a 15 minute show from 6pm to 10:30pm from Sundays to Thursdays and 6pm to 11:30pm every Friday and Saturday until January 6. 2019. — Rappler.com