Published 10:00 AM, November 30, 2018

More like woof! Woof! Woof! We came up with a gift guide for the dog lovers in your life, and even asked real pet parents what their doggos are asking Santa for Christmas.

Fetch! Naturals Shampoo and Leave-on Rinse, www.fetchnaturals.com and partner stores and sellers

If there’s one thing Fido’s good at (aside from providing unconditional love and devotion, of course) it’s getting filthy and stinky. Fetch! Naturals shampoo keeps doggos clean and gets rid of that dirty-dog smell. This holiday season Fetch! even makes gift-giving easier with their Christmas gift pack, which comes with the Fetch! Neem Shampoo, Shampoo Bar, and Leave-on Rinse.

“Fetch! Naturals leave-on rinse is a super effective tic and flea repellant! Plus our dog smells so good when he uses it.” —Pandan, pet parent of two-year-old Aspin Dobby

BowHouse Dog Bed, www.bowhouse.com

With dog beds as functional and beautiful as these, it’s no wonder BowHouse popped up on the Christmas wish list of almost every pet parent we sourced for this story. Aside from being chic and stylish, they have removable and washable covers that are water-resistant. We guarantee your pal’s dog — and your pal — will absolutely adore these dog beds.

“One can’t have enough BowHouse products. Ruby has a Muttress and a Dog Mat. So maybe a Bowsket is next? If I can find the space…” —Owen, pet parent of eight-year-old (ish) Laguna Pit Bull rescue Ruby

GIGA Pet Balm, available at www.giga.com.ph and GIGA branches

Scrapes, dry paws, itchiness—GIGA Pet Balm is a safe, all-natural, all-around balm that provides relief to all types of skin irritation and ouchies. It’s especially effective in moisturizing and softening dry paws and providing relief from redness and itchiness caused by allergies.

Petmate Travel Bowl, available at Bow & Wow branches

The genius design of this pet bowl makes it easy to carry around and bring wherever your friend and their pup are going. Slim (when not expanded) and light, your pal will have no trouble fitting this into their purse, ensuring that their doggo stays hydrated whenever they’re out.

“I suggest travel-friendly items like collapsible bowls and poop bags so that puppers can tag along with their hoomans when they go out!” – Anya, pet parent of six-year-old Shitzu Lava

Poppyluca Bandana, available at www.poppyluca.com

Your pal’s pup will look pawsitively dapper in any of Poppyluca’s reversible double bandanas, and will have them strutting around like a dog about town.

And because they’re reversible, they get two fashionable looks in one! They’re also so doggone adorable, they’re sure to up any pup’s Instagram game and earn them all the digital nose boops!

Drive Harness by EzyDog, available at www.ezydog.ph and partner stores

Because even doggos need to buckle up! These days it’s no longer uncommon for pet parents to bring their dogs along for road trips and family vacations (they are part of the family, after all). For long out-of-town drives and even short car rides around the city, keep Fido safe with EzyDog’s Drive Harness.

“We love traveling with our pets and we want to make sure they’re safe during our travels. Accidents can happen and if a dog is not properly restrained, they can be thrown out of the vehicle on impact. EzyDog’s Drive Harness is the only crash-test dog harness available locally.” —Jennie, pet parent of three-year-old Cocker Spaniel India and one-year-and-seven-month-old Golden Retriever Ryder

Danger In Design Dog Petter Extraordinaire Pin, available at dangerindesign.etsy.com and Common Room

Chances are, your dog-lover friend has never met a pupper they didn’t want to pet. Here’s a pin that’ll let the world know just how much they love dogs. Designer Elly Ang, a certified dog lover herself, shares on her IG account that she created the pin with her Akitas in mind.

Bubba Doodles Pendants and Keychains

Bubba Doodles not only turns kids’ doodles into jewelry, they turn photos of your friend’s pup into a pendant or a keychain, too! How cute is that? Now your friend can bring their dog with them wherever they go!

“I love how personal and unique the piece I have is. It’s definitely among my most special pieces of jewelry, if not the most.” —Mia, pet parent of 13-year-old Shitzu Mickey

Bark Central Christmas GCs, available at Bark Central

Ask any pet parent and they’ll tell you that nothing beats the gift of spending quality time with their pooch. Bark Central, the country’s first indoor doggie park, is offering Christmas GCs that entitle your friend and their furball to two hours of playtime… and a yummy pupcake! – Rappler.com

