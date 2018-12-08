What diet? Check out what hotels around the country have to offer during the 2018 holiday season.

December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's December! And that means putting up the Christmas tree and decor, making plans with family and friends, and yes, putting on weight thanks to those holiday feasts.

If prepping meals in the kitchen for Christmas eve or Christmas day isn't your thing, we've got your covered – hotel dinners and buffets are always a welcome respite from the unfortunate stress of the holiday season.

Here's a list of some of the top offerings in 2018 – and remember, it's best to make those reservations ASAP.

Shangri-La The Fort

Dine at High Street Cafe for P 3,800 on Christmas Eve. For Noche Buena, prices start at P 2,400. Christmas Day rates start at P3,600 for lunch.

Check out the other restaurants – Raging Bull, Canton Road, and Samba for options.

Shangri-La Makati

Makati Shangri-La offers special holiday buffets beginning December 23. Christmas buffet at Inaguki costs P2,180 for lunch and P2,800 for dinner. On December 24, noche buena buffets start at P2,400.

Sofitel Manila

Check out Le Bar for options during the holidays. Of course, there's the Spiral Christmas eve buffet for P5,500 and a Christmas brunch for P4,950. Sunset Bar also offers a outdoor buffet on Christmas eve for P4,200.

Marriott Hotel

If you're thinking of going to Marriott, check out their offerings at Marriott Cafe and Cru Steakhouse.

Noche Buena Buffet at Marriott Café from 11:30pm-1:00am starting at P1,800

Christmas Day Bistro Lunch at CRU Steakhouse from 11:30am-2:30pm starting at P2,500

Christmas Day Lunch at Marriott Café from 11:30am-2:30pm starting at P3,100

Christmas Day Dinner at Marriott Café from 6:30pm-10:30pm starting at P3,100

Novotel Manila

Check out their Noche Buena offering at the Food Exchance from 6pm to 9pm. The menu includes the hotel's special lechon cooked in wine, cranberry glazed ham, Canadian style cooked prime ribs, and turkey starting at P2,588.

You can also feast during the Midnight Christmas buffet for P1,988++.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

If you're spending the holidays in Iloilo, you might want to check out Richmonde's offerings. Their Noche Buena and New Year's Eve buffet starts at P1,350 net per person.

Marco Polo Cebu

At the Queen City of the South, Marco Polo Cebu offers a lunch buffet that starts at P1,300 net per person (exclusive of drinks). The dinner buffet is at P1,600 net per person (exclusive of drinks).

Solaire Resort and Casino

Check out the hotel's offerings from their various restaurants. If you're in the mood for Japanese, see what Yakumi has to offer. If you're in the mood for steak, check out Finestra's offerings.

Peninsula Manila

On Christmas Eve, you can dine at The Lobby starting at P 4,500 for adults and P2,500 for kids. On Christmas Day, breakfast buffet starts at P1,700 for adults.

Check out Peninsula's other restaurants on their website.

