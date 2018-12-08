LIST: 2018 hotel buffets, special holiday meals
MANILA, Philippines – It's December! And that means putting up the Christmas tree and decor, making plans with family and friends, and yes, putting on weight thanks to those holiday feasts.
If prepping meals in the kitchen for Christmas eve or Christmas day isn't your thing, we've got your covered – hotel dinners and buffets are always a welcome respite from the unfortunate stress of the holiday season.
Here's a list of some of the top offerings in 2018 – and remember, it's best to make those reservations ASAP.
Shangri-La The Fort
Dine at High Street Cafe for P 3,800 on Christmas Eve. For Noche Buena, prices start at P 2,400. Christmas Day rates start at P3,600 for lunch.
Check out the other restaurants – Raging Bull, Canton Road, and Samba for options.
Shangri-La Makati
Makati Shangri-La offers special holiday buffets beginning December 23. Christmas buffet at Inaguki costs P2,180 for lunch and P2,800 for dinner. On December 24, noche buena buffets start at P2,400.
Sofitel Manila
Check out Le Bar for options during the holidays. Of course, there's the Spiral Christmas eve buffet for P5,500 and a Christmas brunch for P4,950. Sunset Bar also offers a outdoor buffet on Christmas eve for P4,200.
View this post on Instagram
Indulge in festive favorites and visit Le Bar for flavorful specialties featuring: Maple Glazed Loin of Ham, Salmon en Croute and Braised Short Ribs enhanced with Le Bar’s signature Christmas Gueridon.⠀ ⠀ Enjoy a decadent selection of desserts of Tiramisu, traditional Yule Log Cake, and Mont for a sweet and satisfying gastronomic finale. Visit www.sofitelmanila.com to make an online reservation or inquiry.⠀ ⠀ #ArtDeNoel #Christmas #SofitelManila #SofitelWorld
Marriott Hotel
If you're thinking of going to Marriott, check out their offerings at Marriott Cafe and Cru Steakhouse.
- Noche Buena Buffet at Marriott Café from 11:30pm-1:00am starting at P1,800
- Christmas Day Bistro Lunch at CRU Steakhouse from 11:30am-2:30pm starting at P2,500
- Christmas Day Lunch at Marriott Café from 11:30am-2:30pm starting at P3,100
- Christmas Day Dinner at Marriott Café from 6:30pm-10:30pm starting at P3,100
Novotel Manila
Check out their Noche Buena offering at the Food Exchance from 6pm to 9pm. The menu includes the hotel's special lechon cooked in wine, cranberry glazed ham, Canadian style cooked prime ribs, and turkey starting at P2,588.
You can also feast during the Midnight Christmas buffet for P1,988++.
Richmonde Hotel Iloilo
If you're spending the holidays in Iloilo, you might want to check out Richmonde's offerings. Their Noche Buena and New Year's Eve buffet starts at P1,350 net per person.
Marco Polo Cebu
At the Queen City of the South, Marco Polo Cebu offers a lunch buffet that starts at P1,300 net per person (exclusive of drinks). The dinner buffet is at P1,600 net per person (exclusive of drinks).
View this post on Instagram
Frosty Cupcakes in a box of three for a delightful Christmas present, thank you very much! Get this Christmas Bundle at Php 165 net from our Gingerbread House of Goodies Place your orders at hospitality.ceb@marcopolohotels.com . . . #marcopolocebu #festiveseason #gingerbreadhouse #christmas #pastries #food #foodies #foodiesofinstagram #merrychristmas #explore #discover #experience #discoveryloyalty #marcopolohotel #hotel #cebu #cebueats #igerscebu #igersphilippines #bestoftheday #chef #itsmorefuninthephilippines #yum #yummy #christmastime #delish #instagood #best #goodvibes #sweets
Solaire Resort and Casino
Check out the hotel's offerings from their various restaurants. If you're in the mood for Japanese, see what Yakumi has to offer. If you're in the mood for steak, check out Finestra's offerings.
Peninsula Manila
On Christmas Eve, you can dine at The Lobby starting at P 4,500 for adults and P2,500 for kids. On Christmas Day, breakfast buffet starts at P1,700 for adults.
Check out Peninsula's other restaurants on their website.
– Rappler.com
