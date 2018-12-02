IN PHOTOS: Children dress up in Christmas costumes for '45th Silahis ng Pasko' in Baguio
The kids are joined by their parents during the event
SILAHIS NG PASKO 2018. Hundreds of school children together with their parents in their colorful Christmas inspired costumes paraded along the central business district of Baguio City during the 45th Silahis ng Pasko on December 1, 2018. All photos by Mau Victa/Rappler
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of school children dressed up in colorful Christmas outfits on Saturday, December 1 for the 45th Silahis ng Pasko, held in Baguio City.
The kids were accompanied by their parents as they walked dress in costumes such as the angel, Christmas trees, the 3 kings Mary and Joseph, and even elves.
BELEN. Kids dressed up as Mary, Joseph, and one of the shepherds
LITTLE DRUMMERS. Kids and parents dress up as little drummer boys and girls at the event
CHRISTMAS DECORS. Kids dress in Santa hats with Christmas balls and mistletoes
SANTA CLAUS. A mom holds kids wearing Santa Claus outfits.
CHRIST IS BORN. The parade also includes kids and parents reenacting the birth of Jesus in a manger
The Silahis ng Pasko is an annual event in Baguio City that marks the start of the Chirstmas season in the city. Other activities such as a thanksgiving mass, a concert by the Philippine Military Cadets, and gift giving are part of the line up of activities that take place until December 29. – Rappler.com