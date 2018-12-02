The kids are joined by their parents during the event

Published 5:00 PM, December 02, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of school children dressed up in colorful Christmas outfits on Saturday, December 1 for the 45th Silahis ng Pasko, held in Baguio City.

The kids were accompanied by their parents as they walked dress in costumes such as the angel, Christmas trees, the 3 kings Mary and Joseph, and even elves.

The Silahis ng Pasko is an annual event in Baguio City that marks the start of the Chirstmas season in the city. Other activities such as a thanksgiving mass, a concert by the Philippine Military Cadets, and gift giving are part of the line up of activities that take place until December 29. – Rappler.com