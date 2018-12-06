Last-minute Christmas shoppers, these bazaars have got you covered!

Published 1:00 PM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The holiday season is upon us, and so is the crazy season of bazaars, fairs, and shopping festivals.

Extra rampant during this time of year are bazaars of all sizes, themes, and items. They're here not just to showcase the best of local and foreign brands, but also to give both the early and last-minute Christmas gift shoppers all over the Metro some peace of mind.

What bazaars can you still catch this December? Here are a few you can visit around the city:

World Bazaar Festival

One of the largest bazaars in the country, the 18th World Bazaar Festival will be held at the World Trade Center, Pasay City from December 12 to 22, 2018.



The annual charity bazaar features over 800 local and international booths. It's being held for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc., organized by Worldbex Services International. Live performances, singing competitions, and pet-related events will also be featured during the 10-day affair.

The bazaar's schedule is as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 12 nn to 10 pm

Friday-Saturday: 10 am to 12 mn

Manila Sundance Fashion Bazaar

The go-to bazaar for everything style, fashion, and beauty has two weekends left this year for last-minute and post-Christmas shoppers.

Manila Sundance Bazaar is serving up a Christmas Madness Sale, offering up to 80% off on select items at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall 3 on December 18-23 and December 27-30, 2018.



Aside from a wild shopping experience, the bazaar will also be surprising guests with on-ground activities, snacks, a photobooth, loot bags, and vlogger appearances.

Anvil-ievable Warehouse Sale

For the bookworms in your life, the Anvil-eable Warehouse Sale may be the best book bazaar to be at this Christmas.

Anvil Publishing’s crazy holiday sale wiill be selling books of all genres, some for even as low as P5. You can still catch the warehouse sale until December 16, 2018 on Tuesdays to Sundays (minus the holidays), from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Anvil Publishing warehouse is located at 14 West Service Road, La Suerte Compound, Merville, Paranaque City.

Valle Verde 1 Christmas Bazaar

For Pasig City residents or anyone passing by that area on the weekend of December 8-9, the Valle Verde 1 Christmas Bazaar will be open at the village park for all your holiday gifting needs.

We also heard that free wine will be served at 6 pm on both days. What more reason to drop by, right?

Noel Bazaar

The longest-running annual holiday bazaar in the Metro is back, and their whopping collection of every holiday gift and goodie imaginable is ready for you!

From December 13-16 and December 20-23, this year's Noel Bazaar will be happening at The Filinvest Tent, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, from 11 am to 9 pm, with an entrance fee of P100. Children under 7 years old enter free of charge.

Spectrum Fair Manila

Manila’s favorite lifestyle shopping bazaar, Spectrum Fair Manila, will be having their last and biggest fair of the year at the fifth level of Powerplant Mall on December 8-9, 2018.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Saturday: 10 am - 10 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 9 pm

Get ready for a curated showcase of the best lifestyle finds, both for you and your loved ones.

Which bazaar are you heading to next this holiday season? –Rappler.com