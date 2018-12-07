Books for as low as P75? Yes, please!

Published 7:30 AM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Your resident one-stop shop for (almost) all your reading and stationery needs has joined in on the holiday sale fun, and with great bargain prices to boot.

National Bookstore is holding another Christmas Warehouse Sale where school supplies, toys, and accessories await customers looking to buy last-minute Christmas gifts for loved ones or themselves.

Did we mention that books for as low as P75 will be available, too?

The 6-day National Bookstore Christmas Warehouse Sale can be found at Exhibit Hall, Level 3, Main Wing of Shangri-La Plaza. Admission is free.

The sale’s schedule is as follows:

December 11 to 13: 10 am - 9 pm

December 14 to 16: 11 am - 10 pm

– Rappler.com