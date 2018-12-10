The south also comes alive with Christmas colors, and the sights are just an hour or so away from Manila

Published 2:30 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, during the holiday season, Metro Manila comes alive with Christmas lights, sounds, and colors.

The metro, though, does not have a monopoly on dazzling Christmas sights, as just an hour or so south of Manila is a field of lights changing color and fairytale Christmas-themed houses that draw city crowds.(READ: LIST: Must-see Christmas sights and sounds in Metro Manila https:)

Below are some nearby holiday sights south of Manila:

Nuvali’s Magical Field of Lights, Sta. Rosa, Laguna

In Laguna is a vast field of what looks like 5,000 rose buds, except that they come aglow at night. Living up to its name, Nuvali’s Magical Field of Lights is a field of light buds that blink and change color in time to holiday music.

This year, the Magical Field of Lights’ theme and music is Disney to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

Aside from the light buds, the field is further animated with laser lights, glowing spheres, and more.

Outside the field is a 50-meter light tunnel surrounded by lighted Christmas trees.

The light and sound show runs every 30 minutes, from 6 to 10 pm daily up to January 13 next year. Entrance is free, but those who make a P50 donation to the Hero Foundation in a booth onsite get a fast pass and a spot on the bleachers.

How to get there: There are direct P2P buses from Makati (pickup points at Glorietta 2 Palm Drive and Circuit Lane) to Nuvali. There is also a direct bus from Bonifacio Global City in Taguig to Nuvali. Another option is to take a Balibago bus from EDSA or Buendia-Taft then take a jeepney or tricycle to Nuvali. The Fields, the venue for the Magical Field of Lights, is close to Solenad 3 mall and S & R.

Gingerbread House, Alfonso, Cavite

Gingerbread men and houses can usually be found among Christmas cookies and fairytale books, but in Alfonso, Cavite, there is a life-sized gingerbread house where visitors can eat – and also decorate – gingerbread cookies and houses.

The Gingerbread House is open daily from 8 am to 6 pm with an entrance fee of P50. Guests can visit year round and not just during the holiday season.

This Christmas, the Gingerbread House holds a light show during weekend evenings and a snowfall in the afternoons up to the first January weekend next year. There are also magic shows for kids on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

How to get there: From EDSA or Buendia-Taft, take a bus bound for Nasugbu or Balayan. Ask to be dropped off at the Splendido/Barangay Upli Arch. Take a tricycle to the Gingerbread House.

Crosswinds Christmas Village, Tagaytay, Cavite

In Tagaytay are Christmas-inspired fairytale houses amid cool air and evergreen trees.

Crosswinds, a Swiss-inspired resort, has Swiss-designed accommodations and a Christmas village on its grounds. There is a Santa house, a Yule shop, a shuttle in holiday colors, and more.

The Crosswinds Christmas Village is open all year round.

It is most accessible for guests checked in at the resort.

How to get there: Best way to go is via private vehicle, via South Luzon Expressway (Crosswinds is near the Tagaytay Picnic Grove, and around 10 kilometers after going past the Tagaytay rotunda). If commuting, from EDSA or Buendia-Taft, take a bus bound for Nasugbu or any bus passing by Tagaytay. Get off at Olivarez Plaza Tagaytay terminal. Ride a jeepney to People’s Park and ask to be dropped off at Crosswinds. – Rappler.com



Claire Madarang is a writer, researcher, and documenter whose work and wanderlust takes her to adventures like backpacking for seven weeks and exploring remote islands and bustling cities alike. Follow her adventures, travel tips, and epiphanies on her blog Traveling Light and on her Instagram.