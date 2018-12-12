Have yourself a merry, moody, crazy – whatever mood it is you have – little Christmas with these songs

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas Day is finally just around the corner, and the carols are on full blast in the malls and city streets.

While hearing tunes from the holiday song book unmistakably signals the actual start of the Philippines’ favorite season, they don’t always have to be festive, warm, and fuzzy.

Here are some tunes that we think you might want to put on queue – depending on which mood, feeling, or thought you might be having at the moment.

In this house, we only listen to bops…

“Last Christmas” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Cult pop figure Carly Rae Jepsen released her take on Wham’s seminal Christmas tune in 2015 – the same year she released her celebrated ‘80s-inspired record, E•MO•TION.

Saturated with the warmth of saxophone riffs – as if it belongs to the aforementioned album, Carly Rae’s cover of the 1984 classic is a faithful yet also inspired take on the original.

“Santa’s Coming for Us” by Sia

Sia humming “Oh, da da da, oh, da da da” through “Santa’s Coming for Us” ought to instantly get you into the Christmas spirit. From her 2017 album Every Day Is Christmas, this LSS-inducing jam sounds like one who’s celebrating the holidays without a care in the world.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

It’s unacceptable for any self-respecting pop fan to not include this timeless hit from Mimi. It always hits the top of the charts around this time – and for good reason: it’s a no-nonsense infectious bop.

When the holiday cheer couldn’t break through the sadness

“River” by Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell’s “River” begins with a quiet, haunting rendition of the opening strains of “Jingle Bells.” However, just as she sings about reindeers and “songs of joy and peace,” the images soon appear to be dissonant with the narrator’s heavy heart.

Yet somehow, the melancholic “River” is a cathartic escape from the sorrow that it describes.

“Christmas Song” by Phoebe Bridgers

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers partners with Jackson Browne in this cover of folk band McCarthy Trenching's “Christmas Song.”

“Like a brick through the window,” it’s a song that’s emotionally devastating in its clarity. “You don’t have to be alone to be lonesome.” It speaks volumes about how the holidays aren’t necessarily a welcome occasion for those already in a not-so-good place to begin with.

“Justice Delivers Its Death” by Sufjan Stevens

With his notable catalog of Christmas recordings, Sufjan Stevens is a master of penning Yuletide songs that sound more like elegies than carols (although he’s done a lot of the latter, too).

Rife with verses that go like, “Silver and gold, silver and gold / Everyone wishes for it / How do you measure its worth? / Just by the pleasure it gives on earth,” “Justice Delivers Its Death” can convey those inconveniently timed existential woes for you.

Christmas for two?

“Present without a Bow” by Kacey Musgraves (feat. Leon Bridges)

“All I know is me without you is like a present without a bow,” declares Kacey Musgraves in this bluesy duet with Texan crooner Leon Bridges.

A romantic song under the guise of a Christmas tune, “Present without a Bow” shows how spending the holiday without a loved one is just bland and un-magical.

“Christmas in the Room” by Sufjan Stevens

While mentioning every sort of frivolity and madness that comes during the holidays, Sufjan Stevens gently sings about stripping down the season to a bare essential: “No parties planned, no place to go / It's just the two of us alone / And in the house we see a light / That comes what we feel inside.”

Rocking around the Christmas tree

“I Wish It Was Christmas Today” by Julian Casablancas

Bells are a-ringin’ in this electrifying, garage rock-flavored take on the Saturday Night Live Christmas novelty staple from The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas.

“Alone on Christmas Day” by Phoenix

French rock quartet Phoenix covers a Beach Boys classic, as featured on Sofia Coppola’s A Very Murray Christmas, starring, well – Bill Murray.

It’s one of those Christmas songs that sound so deceptively kitschy and merry, but is actually gloomy – a “Scrooge in St. Nick’s clothing,” as NPR’s Alex Frank put it. With Murray’s funny ad libs, it’s like an emotional release after a few sips of liquor – and there’s some fun to be had here.

“I Hate You This Christmas” by Kate Nash (feat. The Tuts)

Filled with righteous rage, Kate Nash’s 2013 song “I Hate You This Christmas” can make all hell break loose with a tale of a scorned lover.

The punk anthem is for “anyone who has just been f*cked over by a boyfriend or girlfriend,” Nash told MTV News. “Christmas always makes you think of people that you've loved or do love or you're still in love with. It's a good Christmas anthem for people in that situation.”

It won’t snow in the tropics!

“Bibingka” by Ben & Ben

While its namesake is the iconic and humble holiday treat, Ben & Ben’s “Bibingka” is a love song set against the backdrop of a very Pinoy Christmas.

It’s warm and intimate by being so detailed and specific in its imagery: a chorus of angels sing as the lovers’ hands lock during “Our Father,” or walking home together after Simbang Gabi.

At the same time, it’s grand and joyous – a fitting addition to the Christmas canon.

“No Snow” by Reese Lansangan

Strumming on her guitar, Reese Lansangan paints an image of how a Filipino’s Christmas would look like, where there’s sunnier climes and “Christmas begins in September.”

Having set the scene, she sings about finding love – and falling into it – in the midst of the holidays: “Is there any moment better?"

Wishing to be in a Winter Wonderland?

“Christmas Time Is Here” by Khruangbin

American psychedelic funk trio Khruangbin takes on Peanuts with this song from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Chill and understated, it’s ideal to queue up on a background music playlist for quieter gatherings.

“Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”/“Forbidden Colours” by Ryuichi Sakamoto

{/source] Made for the 1983 film of the same name (starring David Bowie), the pensive, melodic song of the same name brings to mind visions of snowfall, or maybe when everyone has settled in for Christmas Eve. It can be anything that’s tranquil about the occasion, really. It’s a sublime piece of atmospheric music, but there’s also an alternate version, “Forbidden Colours,” with lyrics befitting the film’s subject: queer love set against wartime. {source}

“White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes

“White Winter Hymnal” is hardly profound, and its words aren’t even clearly Christmassy. It was just meant to be “a simple jam that’s focused on singing,” said Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold. But the yodel-esque song evokes images of distant, frozen hinterlands.

K-Pop never stops

“The Carol” by LOOΠΔ

Starring HeeJin, HyunJin, and HaSeul from up-and-coming Korean girl group LOOΠΔ, “The Carol” sparkles with holiday magic. It’s a gem of an earworm that starts out mellow and then blooms into a memorable piece of bubblegum pop.

“Merry & Happy” by TWICE

Sleigh bells fill TWICE’s bubbly Christmas track – giving it a cheerful flavor as the girls sing about spending Christmas no longer alone. It even features rap lines from Dahyun and Chaeyoung.

Ho, ho, ho, try not to be a hoe

“All I Want for Christmas Is Nudes” by Trixie Mattel

Country singer, comedy drag queen, and the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 3 Trixie Mattel gets real – and hella inappropriate – as she parodies the Mariah Carey holiday standard, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Like Christmas in the ‘hood

“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Tyler, the Creator

For the latest film adaptation of the Grinch, Tyler, the Creator updates the ‘60s-era cartoon tune. Like an offbeat ode to the iconic Christmas-hating character, the cover features bopping instrumentation punctuated with orchestral strains and children’s voices.

“Christmas in Harlem” by Kanye West (feat. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Vado, Cyhi da Prynce, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, Teyana Taylor and Big Sean)

‘Ye has been one of hip-hop’s most polarizing figures – especially in light of some unequivocally problematic remarks. There were clearly better times to enjoy his music, and it’s hard to separate the art from the artist, whose politics and polemics are not laughing matters.

In 2010 though, he came up with this groovy Marvin Gaye-sampling contribution to the holiday song book, featuring some smooth, soulful vocals from Teyana Taylor, who hails from Harlem in New York City herself.

