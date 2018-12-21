We take the guesswork out of your last-minute gift shopping

Published 8:29 PM, December 21, 2018

When there’s office work, bills, and miscellaneous house errands to worry about, there’s barely enough time to squeeze in some holiday shopping. #AintNobodyGotTimeforThat

This year, you’re thinking of giving something special to your child/godchild but you’re running out of time, fret not because we’ve rounded up the trending toys for the season, from stocking stuffers to gifts that will take up a lot of space under the tree.

Now you can be dubbed the coolest adult ever come Christmastime. (Since you’re already browsing, why not treat yourself and rekindle your childhood love of analog toys?)

TOY TREND: Non-Toxic Slime

Who knew that an ooey-gooey pile of gloop would go viral online? Toy slime videos can reach up to hundreds of thousands or even millions of views.

Now kids don’t need to dump a whole bottle of glue to get their slime on because there’s a ready-to-play (RTP?) version that comes in different colors, textures, and even sounds (crunchy slime is all the rage in ASMR channels).

Compound Kings Fluffy Slime (P279.75)

Compound Kings Neon Slime (P229.75)

Make Your Own SlimyGloop, Rainbow SlimyGloop, Galaxy SlimyGloop (P599.75 each)

Ooz-O’s (P599.75)

Available at Toy Kingdom branches

TOY TREND: Surprise Collectibles

Unboxing is half the fun and these specially packaged mini-figs go above and beyond the regular blind bags. The Little Big Bites requires the person to dip their finger inside the box so that the mystery creature can latch onto it. Party Pop Teenies have tiny toys hidden inside poppers, giving kids the surprise of their lives. The Zuru Smashers, as the name implies, are thrown on a hard surface and smashed open to reveal the collectible figure.

Fur Real Little Big Bites (P299.75 each)

Party Pop Teenies Single (P399.75) and Set (P799.75)

Zuru Smashers (P149.75 each) and Zuru Smashers Series 2 Gross Set (P799.75)

Available at Toy Kingdom branches

TOY TREND: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

This year’s breakout hit gave every Marvel fan, both young and old, Spider-Mania.

Young viewers discovered more heroes in the Spider-Verse such as Spider-Ham, SP//dr, and Spider-Man Miles Morales, while parents found a relatable character in the older Peter Parker (complete with dad bod belly bulge). Now you can bring a piece of the action home.

Spider-Ham (P1,499.75)

SP//dr & Peni Parker (P1,599.75)

NERF Assembler Gear Miles Morales (P1,999.75)

Shock Strike Miles Morales (P4,799.75)

Available at Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom branches

TOY TREND: Ralph Breaks The Internet

For kids who dig mini-figs, the Power Pac Display includes fun-sized versions of your fave Wreck-It Ralph characters stored in tiny arcade cabinets and castles that open up into a larger display.

The Slaughter Race Vehicle can shoot rockets and eject seats. You can also get larger toys like the Vanellope doll (which also has a talking variant) and Wrecking Ralph that smashes around like he’s throwing a tantrum.

Power Pac Display (P1,999.75)

Talking Vanellope (P3,299.75)

Wrecking Ralph (P3,299.75)

Slaughter Race Vehicle (P2,999.75)

Available at Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom branches

TOY TREND: DIY Custom Crafts

Wax crayons have always been a staple of online arts and crafts tutorials and now Crayola has provided safer tools to get the job done. Parents can rest easy with the kid-friendly Crayon Melter and Crayon Carver that will unleash creativity while keeping things safe.

They can also inject some personality into their belongings by creating custom scented stickers with the Crayola Sillyscents Sticker Maker.

Crayola Sillyscents Sticker Maker (P1,999.75)

Crayola Crayon Melter (P2,499.75)

Crayola Motorized Crayon Carver (P3,499.75)

Available at Ogalala World, Level 4 East Wing Shangri-la Mall and Level 2 Ayala Malls The 30th

TOY TREND: Beyblade

Beyblade toys achieved peak popularity when the anime aired locally in the early 2000s. The spinning top game has experienced resurgence in recent years, holding international tournaments, airing new anime, and releasing updated lines such as the much-hyped attack type Beyblade Sieg Xcalibur.

The Digital Sword is a powerful launcher that includes a screen indicating when it’s the best time to let it rip. More importantly, it features an actual sword design.

Beyblade Sieg Xcalibur (P599.75)

Beyblade Legend Spriggan.7.Mr (P599.75)

Beyblade Burst Digital Sword Launcher Red and Blue (P1,499.75 each)

Beyblade God Customize Set (P1,999.75)

Available at Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom branches

TOY TREND: Interactive Pets

When your kid wants a pet but your building has rules or it’s just not feasible to take care of one right now, here’s the next best thing. The Untamed series features pint-sized dinosaurs that cling onto the finger. The dino reacts to sound and touch and replies by roaring, moving, and/or passing gas.

If you want a fluffier pet, the Hatchibabies are around to giggle, sing, dance, and play mini-games with their owner. And you don’t even have to clean up after them!

Untamed T-Rex and Raptor (P1,499.75 each)

Available at Toy Kingdom branches

Hatchimals Hatchibabies (P3,200)

Available at Toys R Us branches

TOY TREND: Transformers Bumblebee

Bumblebee steals the spotlight with a solo film reaching our shores next month. Get the tots acquainted with Bee and the Transformers franchise by checking out the movie merchandise.

Aside from action figures, there’s a Power Charge Bumblebee containing more than 25 phrases and sounds and a Showcase Helmet that speaks, has built-in speakers, and glowing eyes. But the most popular toy from the line is DJ Bumblebee that can pop and lock to classic tunes such as “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith and “Bust A Move” by Young MC.

You might want to get two of these: one for your godchild/kid and one for yourself.

DJ Bumblebee (P2,499.75)

Power Charge Bumblebee (P3,999.75)

Transformers Bumblebee Action Figures (P599.75/P899.75/ P1,599.75 each)

Bumblebee Showcase Helmet (P6,499.75)

Available at Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom branches – Rappler.com