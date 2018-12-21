These ready-for-pickup Christmas-themed goodies will liven up any party

Published 7:30 AM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With only a few days left until Christmas, the holiday rush is as evident as ever – malls are on overdrive, people are on gift-buying stress mode, and the roads are ten times more jampacked.

This reality is inevitable for many, especially for those still trying to fit in any last-minute food contributions for the countless get-togethers with friends and family still in store. We understand – time is short, errands lists are long, and there’s just so much to do with so little time.

With not enought time to prepare Christmas treats or to order online, luckily, since you're already out last-minute shopping for presents, your go-to commercial bakeries and stores are here to help frazzled party-goers in need.

A quick drop-by to the nearest mall or branch can find you the festive holiday-themed treats you might just be looking for.

Here are a few stores you can check out:

Krispy Kreme

Happy holiglaze! Can these Christmas-themed Krispy Kreme donuts get any cuter?

From reindeers to Christmas trees and even to Santa Claus and glitter toppings, these pastries are a festive shoo-in to any gathering, especially those with kids around.

For a Box of 6 (P249) or a Dozen (P450), Christmas celebrations can get a whole lot sweeter.

Max's Corner Bakery

If you didn’t know that Max’s Chicken had a bakery up its sleeve, it’s time to get up to speed, especially during this season! (Yes, they are responsible for your favorite caramel bars).

Max’s Corner Bakery offers pastries, desserts, and cakes that are not only a treat to look at, but to taste. Their holiday-themed cakes (starts at P550) are a sight, such as their Pastilla Cake, a light chiffon topped with sweet Christmas-green pastillas swirls and white chocolate shavings.

If you’re a personalized-gift kind of person, Max’s Bakery also offers the option of creating customized loved notes for your cake. The Max’s Message Cakes comes in either chocolate, mocha, or vanilla flavors, and comes with pretty icing rose details and stars.

Red Ribbon

Can you ever go wrong with Red Ribbon? The bakery’s artsy cake creations have gone a notch higher with their gorgeous cake selections (starts at P550), just in time for the holidays.

Aside from the crowd-favorite timeless Black Forest cake, the fruity and creamy Peach Mango Symphony, a new contender has just joined the holiday roster - the eye-catching Ube Bloom, made with real ube halaya and an eye-catching lilac icing flower atop the delicate cake.

7-Eleven

If your neighborhood convenience store wasn't convenient enough, 7-Eleven goes the ulam route with its fridge full of takeout, home-cooked goodies.

For parties of 4 to 5, these takeout platters (starting from P210) will suffice, variants depending on the group's ulam mood. There's Pork Adobo, Chicken Adobo, Chicken Pineapple, Beef Mechado, Chicken Curry, Pork Steak, Chicken Baked in Red Sauce, Seafood Chopsuey, Bangus Salpicao, Pork Bicol Express. Simply put, you won't run out of choices.

This was found at the 7-Eleven Pearl Drive branch.

J.CO Donuts

J.CO has joined in on the holiday donut fun, bringing to tables festively-colored donuts in 3 delectable flavors – Green Tease, Forest Glam, and Berry Spears.

The Green Tease remains a staple fave for matcha addicts, while the Forest Glam resembles the famed Black Forest cake. The Berry Spears, aside from owning a memorable name, is a sweet-and-tangy strawberry-flavored delight. A dozen of these donuts (P595) is enough to liven up any party!

M Bakery

The globally-renowned M Bakery is famous for its classic baked goods and desserts, including their array of pretty, holiday cakes.

Their Christmas-themed designs range from Christmas trees, candy canes, and frosted snowflakes, and they're all a catch to look at. Perfect to curb any sweet cravings and to prettify any home buffet spread, this famous bakery's got your aesthetically-pleasing, delicious needs covered this holiday season.

Which ones are you trying this Christmas? – Rappler.com