Published 6:00 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For many, Christmas shopping only comes a few days before the big day. We get it, procrastination may never change, but the countless shops, bazaars, and affordable household brands make the habit a bit more bearable.

Luckily, Miniso, the popular "Japanese" minimalist lifestyle brand, the budget-conscious hoarder’s dream come true, is here to help.

Every store boasts shelves of everything and anything imaginable – from headphones, alarm clocks, animal stuffed toys, storage boxes, skincare, makeup, slippers, kitchenware, toys, school supplies, you name it – easily making it a Filipino-loved affordable shopping haven of different ages.

Walk in to one store, and there's a high chance you're walking out with at least one new item in your shopping bag.

So, what better place is there to do some last-minute holiday gift shopping than in your nearest Miniso branch? Here we've rounded up a few gift ideas for the special people in your life this Christmas:

Vacuum Bottle

Pretty, isn't it?

A thoughtful present to surprise the on-the-go coffee lovers and tea drinkers in your life, Miniso's classy 450 ml metallic gold-and-grey tumbler puts many other over-priced, tackily-desiigned tumblers to shame.

This screw-on vacuum bottle (P499) keeps your hot liquids sealed in tight and even comes with a tea strainer inside. It consists of a silicone leakproof ring around the rim and is made of stainless steel, guaranteeing sturdy, secure quality. It even comes with a silicone wrist strap attached to it, making it convenient to bring around.

Water Bottle

If you're crazy about anything pastel-colored and bright, then you'll probably gravitate towards Miniso's shelves of cute water bottles too, like we naturally did.

At 475ml, these little cuties are super light and easy to carry around and throw in your tote bags!

For friends set on fulfilling their 8-glasses-of-water-a-day quota, sustainable water bottles are always a good idea. The Miniso Water Bottle (P299) fits snugly in one hand, thanks not only to its portable size, but to the handy silicone sleeve encased around it. One press of a button by its rim will trigger the swift opening of its sturdy cap.

These bottles come in pastel baby blue, millennial pink, teal, and grey.

Lunch Containers

Since we can't get enough of pastel color schemes in general (and apparently, so can't Miniso) our eyes were immediately drawn to their kitchenware section as well – specificially, their super cute baunan line.

For your sustainability-loving friends who pack their on-the-go lunches, these round, insulated Miniso lunch containers (P179) could be the next best stainless steel addition their lunchbox. Not only is it clad in pretty baby pink or charming periwinkle blue, they're also built to store a good amount of food, keeping it securely sealed with its safety locks.

Sports Armband

If the resident athletes and workout junkies in your barkada still don't own their own sports armband yet, then why not gift them with a Miniso Colorful Sports Armband (P149) this Christmas?

Considered a workout essential by those that can't exercise without music in their ears, or by those that always need their smartphone by their side, this convenient sports accessory allows the physically active to have stable access to their gadgets while on a run. It's comfortable to use, doesn't get in the way, and works via touch-based operation.

It has a close-fitting design that's made with soft and elastic material, adjusts to your arm size comfortably and quickly, and is also waterproof!

The armband comes in bright pink red, blue, and muted grey.

Miniso Art Supplies

Try not get overwhelmed with this rainbow of colors (3 for P99)! Miniso offers a wide range of art and school supplies – from pens, highlighters, markers, in every color you can dream about, in every shade – that may just get you excited to start school and work again.

Miniso Notebooks

What are pens and markers for without anything to write equally pretty to write on?

Miniso offers shelves of notebooks (P149-P199) for all writing uses. Whether your friend sketches, journals daily, or takes pages of notes in school, at least one design would make for a perfect gift, considering the variety of designs available.

Check out their memo books' designs of cartoon vectors, statements, textured pastels, glitter, and many more!

The Bare Bears Hand Cream

A new kikay kit essential has arrived, and it's never looked this adorable!

Sold in portable tubes, Miniso's The Bare Bears Hand Creams (P119) is moisturizing, nourishing, and great to bring around, thanks to its grippy silicone case and a strap loop for easy attachment to bags or zippers. Plus, it features the Bare Bears! Need we say more?

You can choose from the light pink Grizzly Rose Moisturizing Hand Cream or the yellow Ice Bear Honey Nourishing Hand Cream, depending on which scent you prefer.

The Bare Bears pouches and bags

The Bare Bears craze isn't dying down, and we aren't complaining.

Miniso, an obvious fan of the popular huggable characters, offers a line of themed items, perfect for both the kids and kids-at-heart. Why not gift your little sibling or your friend with one of these perky pouches or backpacks?

The adorable Bare Bears pouches (P`179) are great for keeping your pens, pencils, makeup,and gadgets organized and safe. The pouches are made of a hard, outer material and features a soft, felt-like texture. The colorful backpacks (P399) are also compact in size, and make for an eye-catching ommute, travel, school or work partner.

Which Miniso gifts caught your eye? – Rappler.com

Ed's note: These items were found in the Miniso Waltermart Makati branch.