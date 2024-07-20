US dining chain Dave & Buster’s to open first PH branch in OPUS Mall

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Bistro Group is bringing Dave & Buster’s, the famous entertainment and dining chain from the US, to the Philippines!

Hailing from Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s is an arcade, drinks, and food destination, all-in-one. The brand is opening its first Metro Manila branch at the new OPUS Mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City in 2025, set to take up a large area of the luxury mall’s third floor.

BOARD-UP. A Dave & Buster’s sign is spotted on the third level of the newly-opened OPUS Mall. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Dave & Buster’s was founded in 1982 and has over 165 locations across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its first foray into the Philippines is part of its global expansion strategy.

“We were impressed by Dave & Buster’s holistic offering in the hospitality industry where guests can eat, drink, play, and watch sports all in one location. It’s a pioneering concept for the Philippines,” Jean Paul Manuud, president of The Bistro Group, said in a statement.

‘Eatertainment’: Fun for all ages

“It’s a place for everyone — parents can eat while their kids play games, young adults can dine, drink, and enjoy interactive games, and others can watch sports by the bar,” Manuud said. In the US, its attractions include bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and virtual reality.

For its Philippine outpost, Antonio Bautista, chief international development officer at Dave & Buster’s, said they will tailor the menu for the local market with exclusive Filipino dishes. They will also host local entertainment, private events, and late-night programs.

While typical store sizes in the US range from 2,500 to 5,000 square meters, the Philippine store will look into a minimum space of 1,500 square meters, depending on the location.

Dave & Buster will be one of the latest additions to The Bistro Group, a homegrown restaurant arm behind other international franchises like Denny’s, Italianni’s, TGIFridays, Randy’s Donuts, Hard Rock Cafe, and more. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com