ICYMI: The 'Impossible' magic show is here until January 3rd

Published 8:30 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The holiday season is about spending time with family and love ones. For the season, a group of magicians and illusionists came to Manila for the show Impossible at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here's why you have to watch the show.

It brings together the 6 mind-blowing magical acts, all in one show.

Dubbed as the world’s greatest magic show, Impossible brings together 6 world-renowned magical acts on one stage: hip-hop magician Magical Bones who integrates break dancing into his playing card routines; award-winning Ben Hart who will make you do consecutive double takes with the illusions he creates; sleight of hand expert, thought control performer, stage illusionist and escapologist Ali Cook; Josephine Lee, who mesmerizes audiences with her apparition as well as her disappearance; Chris Cox, whose ability to read minds bewilders audiences to no end; and Bello Knock, who helps ease the tension of watching his daredevil stunts with crazy antics.

'Impossible' truly is world-class entertainment.

Forget the run-of-the-mill tricks that you may have seen in children’s parties. Every performer on the show is legendary in his or her own right, and their routines have been perfected over years of experience and rigorous practice.

Ali Cook’s recreation of Harry Houdini’s water torture cell.

If Harry Houdini were still alive, he might have sued Cook for imitating the stunt that made him world-famous. But he’s not, so let’s just grab the opportunity to enjoy it – with a surprise twist!

Bello Nock’s death-defying stunts.

How could Mr. Nock clown around even as we hold our breaths in an exhilarating mix of fear and anticipation? Maybe because he truly knows what he’s doing, even if it’s the most daring thing we’ve ever seen. And he even performs one stunt with his daughter, 21-year old Annaliese.

The opportunity to have your mind read, and your innermost thoughts, revealed.

There’s a part of the show where Chris Cox picks randomly picks pieces of paper with audience members’ names on them, and then he tries to read their minds and even reveals their personal information.

Ben Hart’s top secret act.

There’s one part of the show that the media aren’t allowed to film or photograph, and it’s a bit scary. Curious? Go see the show!

Now you see her, now you don’t!

Josephine’s routine will literally make your jaw drop, and wonder if there is another dimension to go to, out there.

Magical Bones is cool, smooth and gifted.

Magical Bones is quite possibly the world’s only hip-hop magician and oftentimes, you’ll find yourself torn between his magical dance moves or his smooth street magic tricks.

The chance to be part of the show.

Members of the audience are often called by the performers onstage to participate. Be a volunteer. Who knows? You might be picked!

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be entertained, be awestruck, to relax and to have fun, all in one evening.

Not often do we find such top-tier magicians in our midst that can walk us through a myriad of emotions and pique our curiosity in a rare performance. It’s not as intense all the time as one might think. There are many light and funny moments. Impossible is a great way to bond among family and friends. – Rappler.com

You can still catch Impossible at the Smart Araneta Coliseumon on January 1, 2, and 3. Shows are at 1 pm and 7 pm. Tickets available via Ticketnet or call or call 911-5555.