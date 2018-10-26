Enjoy this spooky holiday with some sweet eats and fun events

Published 8:00 AM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Halloween may not be an official holiday that warrants a vacation, but as a celebration, it’s got a lot going for it. For the kids, there’s the obvious attraction of the post-trick-or-treat sugar binge. For the adults, it’s the opportunity to play dress-up and unleash one’s inner. And then of course there are the countless treats, parties, and events that are being offered in the spirit of Halloween.

Here are just some of the sweet and spooky treats, and events people can enjoy for Halloween.

EATS

7-11’s Fundae Neon - P15 until October 31

There may not be a point to glow-in-the-dark ice cream, but for only P15, why not? If you prefer your sugar rush cold and creamy, this is the sweet treat for you this halloween. It’ll be available at 7-11 stores starting October 31.

Krispy Kreme Halloween donuts

Krispy Kreme’s donuts dressed up for Halloween themselves, with 8 adorable – and kind of creepy –designs that are party- or trick-or-treat ready. Choose from The Black Cat, the Pumpkin, The Scary Eye, The Owl, The Ooze, The Brain, Halloween Sprinkles, The Tombstone, or the Orange Monster. The donuts are P55 per piece, or P450 for a dozen until November 1.

Tim Hortons Boonana Iced Capp Supreme and Double Choco Creep donut

Those spider donuts are more cute than creepy, but either way, they’ll satisfy anyone’s Halloween sugar cravings. You get a full donut, and a munchkin after all. Tim Hortons recommends washing down the thick, chocolatey donut with a creamy Boonana (as in, banana) Iced Capp Supreme.

The treats are available at Tim Hortons until October 31.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

It isn’t exactly a Halloween-themed drink, but it’s got pumpkin in it, so that’s close enough? In the US, aside from being a staple in the Basic AF starter pack, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is also the go-to fall drink for people who want to feel warm and cozy when the seasonal chill hits.

Here in the Philippines, where the seasonal chill most likely comes from an overactive air conditioner, we have yet to determine how the PSL will fare. At any rate, it will be available in Starbucks stores starting October 25, and only for a limited time until supplies last.

Sebastian’s Ice Cream

For this artisanal ice cream shop, quirky flavors are a regular appearance on their menu, especially on Halloween – because there truly is no better time of the year to indulge in colorful and creative experiments.

And the results of Sebastians’ Ice Cream’s experiments are particularly delicious: Worms Infestation (milk chocolate ice cream with gummy worms), Revenge of the Nerds (bubble gum ice cream with rainbow Nerds and mini marshmallows), and, for the most intense sweet teeth, Trick or Treat XIV (dark chocolate and caramel ice cream swirled together and topped with peanut butter cup bits, chocnut, gummy worms, rainbow nerds, chocolate crunch, and a red caramel ripple).

EVENTS

Bonifacio Global City’s Cartoon Network Animate Your Life Halloween party

Cartoon Network’s characters have inspired countless costumes through the years – so a Cartoon Network Halloween party makes a lot of sense. This year, the We Bare Bears bears take center stage with inflatables that kids can play on. They can also get their faces painted, join a costume contest, join a fashion show, have their photos taken at the photo booth and get a chance to meet some Cartoon Network characters.

The party will be held on October 28, from 3 pm to 7 pm, at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater. For the full mechanics on how to be part of this party, check out Bonifacio High Street’s Facebook page.

Okada Manila’s Scare-tacular Affair

The casino resort is turning itself into a veritable halloweentown from October 26 to November 4, with larger-than-life decorations that come alive with VR technology. This means you can choose your own scary adventure – whether it’s fighting off zombies, outrunning skeletons, escaping the clutches of a mummy, or smashing pumpkins.

For the kids, there’s also “Treats and Thrills” at Okada Manila’s indoor playground, PLAY, where they can come in costume, go trick or treating, make mask and hats, and join games for prizes. And for those who prefer the treats over the tricks, halloween-themed pastries are available at Okada’s lobby lounge. To learn how to be part of Okada’s Halloween celebration, visit the resort’s Facebook page.

Cove Manila’s Halloween Haunted Party

Paul Van Dyk and DJ Soda will be spinning on October 31 from 10:30 pm onwards, for the serious partiers who just need an excuse for a mid-week dance-a-thon. Those who want to start the Halloween celebrations early can also join Cove’s Back In Time, a Halloween throwback party on October 28, from 3 pm onwards.

With a playlist of hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, it’s a definitely a treat for nostalgia-obsessed millennials – Halloween or not. For ticket information, visit Cove Manila’s Facebook page.

Eastwood City’s Museum of Mysteries and Petrified

If you want to skip the sugar this Halloween but not the fun, you may want to try solving a mystery instead. At Eastwood City’s Museum of Mysteries, there are to to choose from: a murder mystery that you have to solve inside a spooky museum, or a a scavenger hunt for haunted artifacts around Eastwood City. The games were curated by Mystery Manila, and will run from October 26 to November 11. For more information, check out Mystery Manila’s Facebook page.

If the classic trick or treat is more your vibe, Eastwood City is also hosting Petrified, a magic-themed halloween celebration that includes a kids’ costume contest, a pet costume contest, photo opportunities, and a magic show. The party will run on October 28 from 2 pm to 7 pm. For more details visit the Petrified event page on Facebook.

Intramuros Investigation

When it comes to spooky spots in Manila, you can’t get spookier than the historic area of Intramuros. And perhaps the spookiest way to see it is via an after-dark bike ride that’ll take you through some of Intramuros’ historical landmarks. The activity, organized by Mystery Manila and Bambike, runs from October 27 to 31, and November 3 to 4 from 6 pm to 9 pm. For more information, visit the Mystery Manila Facebook page.

Nickelodeon TakoTown Scarenival

Nickelodeon is hosting its annual TakoTown Halloween bash, and this year they're bringing a "scarenival" to life. The event will feature fun carnival-inspired games, a circus show in the vein of The Greatest Showman, and lots of goodies for kids to enjoy. For more information on how to be part of this event, visit the event page on Facebook.

– Rappler.com