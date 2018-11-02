Pet Valley Park and Crematory allows people to grieve the furry loved ones who were part of their family
Published 1:35 PM, November 02, 2018
Updated 2:27 PM, November 02, 2018
HI DAD. Ikki, a small chihuahua, lays beside the grave of their father, Popo. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
CAVITE, Philippines – Families visited their beloved pets at the Pet Valley Park and Crematory in Silang, Cavite, on All Saints’ Day, November 1.
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Carrying flower pots, Raymond Nieto and Vanessa Garcia paid respect to their 4 babies: Chuchay, Chichit, Jill, and Cookie.
OFFERING. The couple offer flowers to their departed babies. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
“We don’t have kids, so they became our babies.” Raymond said.
“We live in Las Piñas, but we visit them every month. It became somewhat like a tradition to us.” Vanessa added.
CHUCHAY. The first to go, is the greatest heartache of Raymond and Vanessa. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
They started this tradition when Chuchay, the Japanese spitz closest to their heart, passed away in 2016. They wanted her to have a decent grave that they could visit regulary.
COOKIE. 3 simple yellow flowers offered to this grave are enough to know he is remebered. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
“It still hurts until now. They’re like family to us.” Raymond said while laying the flower pot next to Jill’s grave.
STILL HURTS. For Raymond, it is never easy saying goodbye to your kids. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
The 5,000 square-meter memorial houses more than 10,000 graves.
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Roland Durano, head personnel of the burial and display area of Pet Valley, said: “We get a number of visitors here especially during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. This morning we had around 15 families visit, but more are still coming.”
Families leave flowers and mementos for their pets.
MERRY HALLOWEEN. Halloween and Chistmas decorations are hung on the grave of BB. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
CHICHIT. Flowers offered at the grave of Chichit. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
FAVORITE TOY. A red ball is seen beside the gravestone of Seigfried. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
SNACKS. On the grave of Wakoo are packets of dog foods left by his owner. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
LAST WALK. Chinny won’t be needing her leash when she is running around in dog heaven. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
SAY A LITTLE PRAYER. A little candle and a bouquet of flowers are left for Ichigo. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
HAPPY BIRTHDAY. A visitor left a birthday banner for their beloved Ashton. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
The Pet Valley is an ideal place pet lovers could properly pay tribute to their fur babies when they pass away.
An uphill park decorated with flowers gives a solemn and relaxing atmosphere like any decent memorial park.
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
TRAITS. The park is divided into 11 sections names after special traits of the pets. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
The park has a number of packaged services, from cremation to a burial ceremony complete with a “ceremonial monk.” They also provide a touch-and-feel memorabilia allowing pet owners to take home an imprint of their pet’s paw on a clay plate and a few strands of their fur encased in a small container, all arranged in a picture frame of the pet.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASISI. A small room made to be a chapel for burial ceremonies. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
DISPLAY AREA. Depends of the package chosen, there are different momentos and crematation jars to pick from. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
For more information, visit Pet Valley's Facebook page. – Rappler.com