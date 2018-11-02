Pet Valley Park and Crematory allows people to grieve the furry loved ones who were part of their family

Published 1:35 PM, November 02, 2018

CAVITE, Philippines – Families visited their beloved pets at the Pet Valley Park and Crematory in Silang, Cavite, on All Saints’ Day, November 1.

Carrying flower pots, Raymond Nieto and Vanessa Garcia paid respect to their 4 babies: Chuchay, Chichit, Jill, and Cookie.

“We don’t have kids, so they became our babies.” Raymond said.

“We live in Las Piñas, but we visit them every month. It became somewhat like a tradition to us.” Vanessa added.

They started this tradition when Chuchay, the Japanese spitz closest to their heart, passed away in 2016. They wanted her to have a decent grave that they could visit regulary.

“It still hurts until now. They’re like family to us.” Raymond said while laying the flower pot next to Jill’s grave.

The 5,000 square-meter memorial houses more than 10,000 graves.

Roland Durano, head personnel of the burial and display area of Pet Valley, said: “We get a number of visitors here especially during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. This morning we had around 15 families visit, but more are still coming.”

Families leave flowers and mementos for their pets.

The Pet Valley is an ideal place pet lovers could properly pay tribute to their fur babies when they pass away.

An uphill park decorated with flowers gives a solemn and relaxing atmosphere like any decent memorial park.

The park has a number of packaged services, from cremation to a burial ceremony complete with a “ceremonial monk.” They also provide a touch-and-feel memorabilia allowing pet owners to take home an imprint of their pet’s paw on a clay plate and a few strands of their fur encased in a small container, all arranged in a picture frame of the pet.

For more information, visit Pet Valley's Facebook page. – Rappler.com