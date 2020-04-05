MANILA, Philippines – Learning can be hard when you're stuck at home but thanfully, several free resources have been made available online to help kids – and parents – survive stay-at-home notices and lockdowns sans the boredom.

Check out these resources both in the Philippines and abroad:

AHA! Learning Center. Enroll with the AHA! Learning Center and get modules on daily devotions, wellness, creative writing, and even the basics of COVID-19. Resources are available via Google Docs and, since it's free for many Filipinos, via Facebook messenger.

Robert Alejandro. Former Art is Kool host and artist Robert Alejandro conducts art classes via Facebook for kids and adults.

Adarna House's Eskuwelaro. Adarna Publishing House and the Raya School have posted both storytelling sessions and singing sessions on Adarna's YouTube page.

Knowledge Channel. Knowledge Channel, with the help of the Department of Education, has launched the Stay at Home, Learn at Home program. Episodes and segments of educational shows such as Sineskwela and ATBP are available through TV Plus Go, ABS-CBN TV Plus 7 and Sky Cable channel 5. Selected episodes can be accessed on YouTube.

International learning

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems. Artist Mo Willems produced a series of videos, together with the Kennedy Center, to teach drawing and illustrating.

David Walliams. Author David Walliams announced on March 23 that he will release a free daily audio story for 30 days.

Crash Course Kids. Crash Course Kids offers classes mostly on Science.

BrainPop. Brainpop is a rich resource for Math, Science, Social Studies, Arts, and more.

Beast Academy. Check the website for interactive problem-solving games.

Discovery Education. The website has videos on science, history, and current issues.

Outschool.com. The website has free resources for reading, sciences, history, and the arts.

Science Channel. Fancy a science deep dive? You're welcome.

SciShow Kids. This free YouTube resource takes a practical and fun approach to science – explaining even the most complicated scientific concepts in the easiest of ways.

Free School. A site that parents and kids can check out for resources on literature, arts, and natural sciences.

Duolingo. The YouTube page offers lessons in many different languages.

Scholastic. The company has launched a free online resources for kids and their parents.

Khan Academy. Khan Academy posted a curriculum for kids aged 2 to 18. The lessons cover math, science, economics, arts and humanities, and even college entrance exams.

– Rappler.com