MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week is happening a little differently in 2020 with the enhanced community quarantine overlapping with the Lenten season.

Still, Catholics can continue to observe their Holy Week traditions, through Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ, a virtual stations of the cross, which is available on the Without Walls Ministries website.

Just like a traditional stations of the cross, the virtual one features bible readings and reflections at each station. One can either read through each passage, or listen to an audio version before saying their prayers and continuing to the next station.

Also available is a children’s edition of the walkway, which features a map that kids can follow along with their parents.

To cap off Holy Week from home, families can take part in a not-so-traditional easter egg hunt, which will happen virtually on April 12 on Bonifacio High Street’s Facebook page.

The Easter festivities continue with an online concert headlined by Martin Nievera, to be streamed from the Bonifacio Global City Facebook page on April 12, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com