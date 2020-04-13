MANILA, Philippines – When Jaton Zulueta, at the age of 19, started the AHA Learning Center more than a decade ago, he never imagined that it would one day entail him serving as a teacher, mentor, counselor, and lifeline not only to public school children but their parents too.

Since the coronavirus lockdown in Luzon, AHA, an after-school learning center, has had to fill in a bigger gap to address the needs of public school children at home, both with heightened educational and emotional needs.

It's from this need that Jaton and AHA came up with Eskwelang Pamilya, a free text-based educational program that utilizes free Facebook to reach parents and children in isolation because of the lockdown.

As the lockdown is extended until April 30, Who is the Filipino checks on different sectors in the country to ask, kumusta? How are they coping with the pandemic and what kind of world will we all be stepping into when the pandemic ends?

