Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that have been happening in the Philippines and all over the world are difficult situations for everyone. It is especially taxing for children and young adults, whose simple questions, more often than not, remain unanswered – not because nobody wants to answer them, but mostly because people around them can't.

For this series, we partnered with the AHA! Learning Center, an after-school program that's since shifted to full-time distance learning in the wake of the pandemic. We share stories from their students on how they've been coping with the worry and uncertainty over the novel coronavirus. We've translated their accounts to English.

MANILA, Philippines – Ako ay nalulungkot sa pagkakaroon po ng Corona Virus Disease o Pandemic COVID 19 sa buong mundo. Madaming tao po ang naapektohan kasama na po kami sa enhanced community quarantine.

Gusto ko pong pumasok sa paaralan, pero hindi po pwede kahit lumabas po ng bahay para makipaglaro sa aking mga kaibigan dahil po home quarantine at social distancing.

Dumating po ang araw ng aking ika-pitong kaarawan ngunit hindi po ako nagkaroon ng maraming bisita dahil bawal po ang pagtipon-tipon ng maraming tao o bata.

Naging masaya na rin po ako na mayroon po akong dalawang bisita at kaunting handa. Umaasa po ako na matatapos na po itong COVID-19 para makabalik na po sa normal ang lahat.

I was sad when I found out about the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of people, including my family, are affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

I want to go back to school but I can't; I'm not allowed to go out of the house, even just to play with my friends because of the home quarantine and social distancing.

My 7th birthday happened but I couldn't have a lot of guests because big gatherings of adults – or even children – are not allowed.

But I'm glad I had two visitors and some food for them. I hope the COVID 19 pandemic ends so that everything can go back to normal.

– Rappler.com

Kimy Freda Agpalo from Makati City is a Grade 1 student under the AHA! Learning Center